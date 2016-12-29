UND does just enough of everything to win Big Sky opener

"We have some work to do but this one is in the books," said UND coach Travis Brewster. "You have to figure out ways to win each game. We have to figure that out each night."

No more than eight points separated the teams. Both had mini-spurts throughout.

But UND's biggest points came on back-to-back 3-pointers from Bailey Strand (9 points) and Makailah Dyer (18). The baskets, coming in a span of 39 seconds, gave UND a 58-51 lead with 5:30 to go.

From there, UND nursed the lead to the end but had to sweat out the final 14.2 seconds after a three-point play from Portland's Sidney Rielly (27) cut the UND lead to 62-59. But two free throws from Lexi Klabo and another from Dyer in the final 11 seconds secured the win.

UND shot 34 percent overall but 35 percent (8-of-23) on three-point attempts.

"We were cold the first half," said Brewster. "There was a lot of hoping the shots would go in. But in the second half, we did a better job of getting the ball to the middle of the lane, kicking it for easy layups or 3-pointers.

"But nothing was really easy. We earned everything we got."

Fallyn Freije added 13 points while Samantha Roscoe finished with 12 for the Hawks, who improved to 6-6 overall. UND also outrebounded the Vikings 47-39 behind nine boards each from Freije and Klabo.

"The things that we did wrong are very correctable," said Freije. "That's a good feeling for us. We forced a couple of shots, including myself, a couple of times."

In the Big Sky, there are a number of different styles of play among the 12 teams.

Portland State is a more deliberate team. On Saturday, the Hawks will see an uptempo team in Sacramento State, which lost 95-88 at Northern Colorado on Thursday night.

"Now, the work starts on Sac State," said Brewster.

With the win UND now has won five of its past seven games.

But the focus is on the Big Sky season.

"It was our first conference game; we're not totally in the flow of how we want to be yet," said Freije.