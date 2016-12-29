Finding open man is new mission for team player Towns

Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine are used to scoring and succeeding, which is much easier to do when you only have to beat one man.

Now they're all seeing double-teams — no one more so than Towns.

That's probably to be expected when you're coming off a Rookie of the Year season and are the most feared option a team has to offer. But double-teams are coming often to Towns, and they're coming from all over the place.

Towns said how the Spurs double-team him is different from how the Rockets do, which is different from how the Knicks double-team him.

"You never know coming in how a double-team is going to be, whether it comes from the top or the bottom, off the cut, on the cut, off the pass, on the first dribble; you never know," Towns said. "So you just base it on how the defense plays on the first few possessions, and then you go from there."

But even that's likely not going to stay consistent. Towns said teams can switch their double-teams from one quarter to the next. The goal is to keep a player as good as Towns guessing.

And for each different double-team tossed his way, Towns has different responsibilities, depending on that night's game plan.

"Particularly a player like him, I think you get to see different defenses," Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. "You're not going to get a steady diet of one thing. And so it's how quickly he can read it and how quickly we can get to our spacing and then having the ability to make plays."

Part of what Towns needs to do, Thibodeau said, is adjust where he's catching the ball in the post. The deeper position — or closer to the hoop — he gets, the more difficult it is for perimeter defenders to get to Towns in time for a double-team.

Towns said he has to continue to adapt throughout games as defenses change their approaches to him. In Monday's 104-90 victory over Atlanta, Towns scored 17 points on 6-for-6 shooting in the first half. At that point, he knew the Hawks would double him harder and more frequently in the third quarter.

So he adjusted, shooting the ball just twice in the second half and adding three assists without committing a turnover.

"Just trying to find ways to put people in the right positions so I could get the ball out and get it to the safe, open man," Towns said, "instead of sometimes threading the needle and hoping it gets there one out of 10 times."

The best passing game of Towns' career came in Wednesday night's loss at Denver, when he recorded his first-career triple-double and had a career-best 10 assists.

"When teams double-, triple-, quadruple-team you, you just have to pass it out and trust your teammates to hit shots, and our team is working hard to hit shots," Towns told reporters after the game.

Thibodeau has framed opposing double-teams as a gift for Minnesota's offense. It should lead to easy offense if the man with the ball makes a quick decision and trusts the pass. That forces the defense to rotate, and at the end of a good ball rotation, someone should be open.

Thibodeau said just because a play is called for you, it doesn't mean it's your shot — it mean's it's your decision as to where the ball needs to go.

"If a team is double-teaming, whether they're trapping a pick and roll or they're double-teaming a post, trusting the pass and making the right play is critical," Thibodeau said. "And I think Karl is getting better and better at it."

It's the next step in Towns' offensive evolution. Through the first 27 games of the season, Towns was averaging 2.7 assists per game. Over the past five contests, he's averaging 4.8.

The progression is palpable.

"I just kept understanding the little times watching film, just understanding what the coaches (want) and having more dialogue about the game plan instead of just going in there with instinct like last year," Towns said. "I just try to be the best playmaker I can be for my teammates, try to be the best player I can be and make the right decisions."

