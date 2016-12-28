Jokic, Gallinari lead Nuggets past Wolves

Wilson Chandler had 17 points and seven rebounds and also had a key block on Andrew Wiggins with 8 seconds left to prevent Minnesota from tying it.

The Nuggets are 4-1 at home and 5-2 overall since getting everyone healthy and changing the rotation.

They had to survive a late Minnesota rally led by Karl-Anthony Towns, who notched his first career triple-double. Towns had 15 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists. He scored 11 in the fourth quarter when the Timberwolves rallied from 101-91 down to tie it at 103.

Gallinari hit a turnaround bank shot in the lane to put Denver (14-18) ahead from good. Wiggins drove the lane but Chandler blocked it. Gary Harris, who also had 17 points, flipped the ball downcourt but Zach LaVine chased it down. He missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have given Minnesota the win.

Wiggins had 25 points, Gorgui Dieng tied a season high with 20 points and Ricky Rubio had 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Timberwolves (10-22).

The Nuggets led by 10 early in the fourth, but Minnesota climbed back into it with six straight points. LaVine, who had just nine through the first three quarters, scored all six and forced Denver to call a timeout leading 87-83.

The Nuggets responded with their own 6-0 run capped by Jokic feeding Wilson Chandler for a dunk while Jokic was getting bumped by Towns.

The Timberwolves led by as many as 13 in the first half. Wiggins had 20 points on to lead the way, but Denver made a run in the second quarter. Minnesota went 4 minutes, 51 seconds without a point to aid the Nuggets' 13-0 run to tie it.