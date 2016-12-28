"Now that our football team has completed its season following an exciting win in Tuesday night's Holiday Bowl," Coyle said in a statement, "Coach Claeys and I will take this opportunity to reflect on this past season before sitting down together to talk about the future and my expectations for our football program."

One imagines the two sitting at their desks in separate offices — alone, brows knit, deep in thought — while Peter Cetera croons "It's Hard for Me to Say I'm Sorry," plaintively expressing what each man can't bring himself to say.

It's a tear-jerker, for sure, our lovably awkward bachelor coach wondering what he could have done differently while our corporate AD with a heart wonders if a bowl victory and nine-win season can make up for a sexual assault scandal that redefined rock bottom for men's athletics in Dinkytown.

Reflection is fine, but this is no time for the university to take its eye off the ball.

The Gophers' 17-12 victory over Washington State on Tuesday night should have no bearing on Claeys' future at the University of Minnesota. Nor should the team's 9-4 record, its best since a 10-3 season under Glen Mason in 2003. This is not a football issue, and Claeys has to go.

One can debate whether a football coach can control more than 100 players under his charge, and one can forcefully argue that Claeys is in no way culpable for an incident in which some of his players were among the 10 to 20 men accused of sexually assaulting a classmate on Sept. 2.

What cannot be debated is whether Claeys appropriately handled the U's suspension of 10 players, and subsequently his team's threat to boycott the Holiday Bowl.

Rather than take charge, Claeys let his misguided, ill-informed players hijack the program.

Angry over how the school handled the suspensions of their teammates, the players bypassed their coach, called a news conference and demanded that Coyle and U President Eric Kaler reinstate the suspended and, most astonishingly, apologize for suspending them.

It was an odd hill on which to make a stand, a tone-deaf blunder made worse by the players' failure to just go ahead and, oh, I don't know, also condemn sexual violence, at least for the sake of appearances.

Claeys was absent, perhaps understandably, and silent until tweeting support for his players' "effort to build a better world!" Here is a man, it seemed, unclear on a world not defined by X's and O's. The encouragement resonated like a refrigerator falling down the basement steps.

His team had aligned against the school, fans who had made travel plans in San Diego, the bowl game that invited them to sunny California, their athletics director, school president and a woman who might have been raped by 10 of their teammates. Yes, Claeys was put in an untenable position; take a stand against his players, or his school? But if you can't win, at least be right.

If Claeys couldn't see which side he should have been on, that's a problem. If he jumped on a grenade for his players, it was a mistake. It's important to tell your children when they're wrong.

In either case, Claeys' credibility is shot — with the administration, the fans and, whether they know it or not, his players. The Gophers rallied around the coach and played well Tuesday night, but they also probably got him fired.

Is that any way to treat someone you respect?

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.