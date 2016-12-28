A day after the Gophers upset Washington State 17-12 in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Tuesday, Coyle released a statement that read: "Coach Claeys and I will take this opportunity to reflect on this past season before sitting down together to talk about the future and my expectations for our football program."

Claeys' future has been in doubt since mid-December when he supported the player-led boycott of bowl practices. That protest was called off two days later, but Claeys' situation remains uncertain, even after his team's impressive performance in the bowl game.

In the postgame news conference Tuesday night, Claeys was asked about whether he expects to sign a contract extension amid the tenuous prospects on his job. That was a complicated question based on what has happened over the past month.

After an 8-4 regular season in his first full year as head coach, Claeys appeared poised in early December to receive an extension on a deal that runs through the 2018 season.

But two weeks ago, Claeys supported his players' boycott seeking due process for 10 suspended players embroiled in a sexual assault investigation. Claeys' stance was in opposition to the decision to suspend the players, which was made by his bosses — University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler and Coyle.

When Claeys was asked about his future after the game, he looked around the large silver Holiday Bowl trophy in a room within Qualcomm Stadium and spotted senior safety Damarius Travis smiling.

"I don't know," Claeys said. "I don't like doing that in the media. That's not important. What's important is you walk in the locker room and you see the smiles on the kids' faces; that's what's important because it's just as bad when you walk in there and we haven't won. I get great joy to sit here and (see) Damarius and those guys sitting here smiling. I will sleep awfully good through the new year."

When Claeys and the team met Dec. 15 to discuss the boycott, Claeys said he told players his support for their protest included a "great chance" he would lose his job.

But after the boycott ended Dec. 17, Claeys was able to get his team to overcome the abundant distractions in practice. On Tuesday, they produced a stout defensive performance against a Washington State passing offense ranked second in the nation and favored to win the Holiday Bowl by 10 points.

"I don't think it's a matter of nobody wanting to be here," said Gophers fifth-year senior quarterback Mitch Leidner. "It's just a matter of we wish our brothers (on suspension) would be with us. Our coaches, you couldn't ask for a better way to go out, I'm proud of these guys, especially our defense, the way these guys played all night."

The Cougars offense was "frantic" and then "unraveled," Washington State coach Mike Leach said. The exotic scheme by Gophers defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel, which sometimes featured as few as one lineman, flustered Washington State quarterback Luke Falk, who was held to 190 passing yards and no touchdowns before the final, last-minute drive that produced the Cougars' only touchdown.

During preseason camp, the Gophers wore "RESPECT" stickers on their helmets to emphasize how they treat their opponents.

On Wednesday morning, running back Rodney Smith, who scored the game-sealing touchdown and was the Holiday Bowl offensive MVP, echoed the company line with a tweet saying, "Respect your opponent. Always."

Senior Duke Anyanwu, a leader in the boycott effort, tweeted after the win: "There aren't enough words to describe the love I have for my teammates and coaches in this Gopher program. Greatest 5 years of my life."

Claeys, who became first Minnesota coach to win his first two bowl games, said the current circumstances didn't change how much he enjoyed Tuesday's win.

"We relish 'em all," he said.

While players stood behind Claeys after the bowl victory, Claeys had their back, too.

"We do have good kids that play hard and go to class," he said. "As long as we're around, that's how it will always be. One big family."

