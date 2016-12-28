Bradford has been bright spot in trying Vikings season

Despite playing behind a porous offensive line, having his offensive coordinator leave the team, and playing for a team that has lost seven of its past nine games, Bradford's play has stood out enough that he was one of few players coach Mike Zimmer lauded Wednesday.

Bradford enters the last game of the season, Sunday against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium, with 17 touchdown passes, four interceptions and a 71.3 completion percentage, on pace to top Drew Brees' record of 71.2 percent set in 2011.

"I think he's played really remarkable, considering all the things that have gone on with the trade and coaches and terminology, and having to come in here and learn," Zimmer said. "He's got a chance to break the NFL record for completion percentage. His quarterback rating (98.3) is the best of his career. There are so many things. I think he's having a great year. And if we won more games, I think people would be talking about him a lot more."

Bradford was in early MVP discussions when the Vikings, at 5-0, were the NFL's last unbeaten team.

All that dissolved when they lost eight of their next 10 games. But through it all, Bradford, a quarterback who arrived with questions about his durability and performance, has persisted.

As the Vikings prepare for an uncertain offseason, including whether Teddy Bridgewater will return from a gruesome knee injury, they remain confident in Bradford.

Zimmer spoke only in general terms, but his comments indicated he feels Bradford could be even better next season if he's the quarterback.

"I think when you bring in a free agent, which basically that's what he was ... they're typically a lot better their second year than their first year," Zimmer said. "You can go through a lot of the guys we have on this team that were free agents, and in their second year they played much, much better than they did the first year. Because they get more comfortable in the system, they understand things more, they understand how we do things. I think in his case, yes (he could be better next season)."

The Vikings brought Bradford in days after Bridgewater's injury with the hope that he would stabilize the most important position in football.

While little else has gone right for the Vikings over the past three months, Bradford has at least shown he's plenty capable of handling the starting role.

"Until the season is over, there is just not much time to sit around and think about that," Bradford said, reflecting on his season. "Our focus and my focus is on Chicago this week. So, I would say it probably is a little early to get into that stuff."

Still, he quipped that there was something he wished the offense did better.

"That we scored more points," he said.

Bradford's four interceptions are the fewest he has thrown in any season in which he has played at least 10 games. With 99 passing yards Sunday, he would set a career high for yards in a season, surpassing the 3,725 he had with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. His superb numbers this season have come despite being sacked a career-high 37 times.

"Maybe this is the best year he's ever had," Zimmer said. "If you put all those together and look at the things he's had to deal with, I think he's been amazing."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.