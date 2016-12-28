UND weathers nonconference storm, now set for Big Sky play

Add to that, UND has battled sickness of late, with starting senior guard Leah Szabla still out of the lineup.

Then, there was the Christmas blizzard, which wiped out one practice earlier this week.

Through it all, UND managed a 5-6 record heading into tonight's Big Sky Conference women's basketball opener against Portland State at The Betty. UND also enters league play by winning four of its past six games.

"We have to get ourselves right and protect our home court," said UND coach Travis Brewster. "This is all about positioning and seeing if you can get yourself in the right spot at the end of the season.

"I'm really proud of our players and coaches on how they've handled the schedule. They were prepared and to win four of the last six is a big deal."

UND was picked second and fifth, respectively, in the coaches' and media Big Sky polls.

Portland State, meanwhile, was picked 10th in both polls but the Vikings closed out their nonconference season at 6-5 after a 76-52 loss at Arizona on Tuesday night.

"They use a 2-3 zone and they dare you to make shots," said Brewster. "We're going to have to make shots."

On Saturday, UND will see a vastly different Big Sky opponent in up-tempo Sacramento State, which averages 87.5 points per game. But the problem is that the Hornets give up a league-worst 93.8 points.

"It'll be racing," said Brewster of Saturday's game. "They get up and down the court. We're going to have to control the tempo and that's hard to do."

But UND players can't wait for the league season, especially after finishing the nonconference schedule on a positive note with a come-from-behind win at San Diego last week. UND trailed by 10 points with roughly five minutes to play.

"That was a confidence boost," said UND senior Makailah Dyer, who leads the team with a 13.5 ppg average. "It was a huge team effort. Everyone contributed in that game."

UND finished last season strong after sitting with a 4-10 record at one point. The Fighting Hawks advanced to the semifinal round of the Big Sky tournament.

"This group is excited," said Dyer. "We have a very good feeling about this year. We're sort of young but we're hungry and we have a lot of talent. We should be able to compete."

Dyer was on the 2014 UND team that won the Big Sky and reached the NCAA Tournament.

"It would be incredible to able to go back my senior year," she said. "This is a really good group and I think we have a good shot at it."