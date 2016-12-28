15-year old Greta Haslekaas never thought any tweet she sent out would be seen by thousands of people.

"I was shocked. I didn't think it would go up like that," said Haslekaas.

All because the young athlete found an unexpected look-a-like.

"I have a friend at NDSU and said 'dude, I saw someone who looks like you!' So we went through the roster and took a picture with it," said Haslekaas.

It was Bison offensive lineman Jack Albrecht.

"Definitely don't get compared to a like a 14 year girl before. So that's a first," said Albrecht.

Greta tweeted Monday night: "People tell me I look like this NDSU Football Player. Please Retweet this so I can meet my look a like. It's my birthday!"

"I don't know what that says about me if I look like a girl, but hey I'll take it," said Albrecht.

A friend of Jack's saw the tweet and sent him the picture.

Jack got a laugh out of it, retweeted it and sent her a birthday message.

"Probably the best birthday present I got yesterday," said Haslekaas.

Bringing them 15 minutes of internet fame.

"Hundreds of people across the Midwest have been favoring it and retweeting it," said Albrecht.

"I've had to turn off my notifications, my phone just kept buzzin'," said Haslekaas.

Unfortunately, Jack's in Chicago for Christmas break so the two couldn't meet face to face, but we were able to get the duo to meet via Skype and it's safe to say the resemblance is uncanny.

Jack has one condition before they meet face to face.

"She'll have to get a different sweatshirt; I saw she was covering up the UND logo. Let's get her in some Bison gear," said Albrecht.

Greta did assure us she is a Bison football fan and her mother tells us her Bison gear must have been in the washer at the time of the picture.