Packers push playoffs out of reach for Vikings

“We had a 5-0 start and now missing the playoffs, that is kind of bad,’’ said cornerback Captain Munnerlyn. “It definitely hurts. This season feels like a waste.’’

It was a disastrous weekend for the Vikings (7-8), one that began with their team plane skidding off the runway after making a safe landing in snowy conditions Friday night at Appleton International Airport. There were no injuries, but players were trapped on the plane for more than four hours before they were taken down in groups of two by a fire department bucket and ladder.

On Saturday, the defense fell apart for a second straight game as Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 28 of 38 passes for 347 yards with four touchdowns. Jordy Nelson had nine catches for 154 yards and two TDs, including seven for 145 yards and both scores in the first half when there was controversy.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was asked after the game about Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes shadowing Nelson in the second half, but not the first. Zimmer revealed that wasn’t exactly the plan.

“That’s what he was supposed to do the whole game… someone decided that they weren’t going to do that,’’ Zimmer said. “In the first half, when (cornerback) Terence Newman came over to me and said something to me like, “I can cover this guy. Let just me have him.’ And I said, ‘Just do what you’re supposed to do.’’’

When asked if the plan was for Rhodes to shadow Nelson in the first half, Rhodes first said. “Uh, to be honest, I really don’t want to answer that.’’ He then admitted defensive backs took matters into their own hands.

That likely didn’t help Zimmer’s mood. When the coach was asked his emotions about not making the playoffs, he said, “Come on, man. What are my emotions? Next question.’’

The Vikings, who close the season Jan. 1 against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, have lost eight of 10 since their hot start. What made Saturday’s defeat different than many of the other ones is the offense actually had some good moments.

Sam Bradford completed 34 of 50 passes for a career-high 382 yards and three touchdowns. Although he did pile up some meaningless yards late in the game, he was 13 of 20 for 231 yards in the first half, and had Minnesota within 21-13 until the final minute of the half.

Adam Thielen caught 12 passes for 202 yards, coming within eight yards of Sammy White’s 1976 team record of 210 in a game. He had six grabs for 142 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown reception with 7:24 left in the second quarter that cut the deficit to 21-13

“It doesn’t feel very good,’’ Thielen said. “Stats and numbers don’t mean anything, especially when you lose. It is tough because everyone in this locker room knew how good we could be.’’

It all unraveled, though, after the Vikings started 5-0. Injuries began to pile up and the Vikings made plenty of mental errors.

“We just didn’t do enough things to win games, especially some of the close games where we had an opportunity,’’ Bradford said. “There were a lot of mistakes, a lot of self-inflicted wounds, and they came back to bite us.’’

When the Vikings had a chance to right the ship late in the season, the defense didn’t show up to start games. Minnesota gave up 277 yards in the first half of a 34-6 loss last Sunday to Indianapolis, and the Packers (9-6) rolled up 283 yards of total offense in taking a 28-13 halftime lead.

“(The defense) played a very good, hot offense and we didn’t cover very good,’’ Zimmer said.

No, the Vikings didn’t. It didn’t even help that Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith returned after missing two games with an ankle injury.

Rodgers had his way throughout the game, especially in the first half when he threw three touchdown passes and scored on a 6-yard run with 24 seconds left for the 28-13 lead.

“We just didn’t contain (Rodgers) enough,’’ said Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway. “We had as much to do with them winning as they did. We gave them a lot of stuff.”

The Vikings literally gave the Packers both their two touchdowns in the second quarter. One came after Minnesota center Nick Easton lost a fumble on a botched snap and the other after Bradford lost a fumble on a strip sack by Clay Matthews.

The Packers gladly accepted the gifts in winning their fifth straight game. They put themselves in position to play for the NFC North crown Jan. 1 at Detroit (9-5).

“It feels like the best thing we could have hoped for,’’ Rodgers said.

Meanwhile, Minnesota joined the 1993 New Orleans Saints, 2003 Vikings, 2009 Denver Broncos and New York Giants and 2015 Atlanta Falcons as teams since 1990 to start a season 5-0 and not make the playoffs.

At least this collapse wasn’t as bad as the one by the 2003 Vikings. They actually started 6-0.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.