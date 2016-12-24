HITTINGER: Bemidji State stronger after tough first half

"We got beat up during the game," Serratore said. "We blocked a couple shots. We had injured thumbs, wrists, knees... but our guys fought through it. They expended a lot of energy."

The Beavers had just lost to top-ranked Minnesota Duluth 2-1. It was a culmination of a hard-fought, home-and-home series that had seen the No. 15 ranked Beavers tie the Bulldogs 1-1 the previous night in Duluth.

But Serratore was by no means offering up any excuses. Instead, he was proud the Beavers were able to hold the No. 1 team in the country to just three goals over the course of a bruising two-game series and escape with some positive results.

Consider, for a minute, that before last week's series, the Bulldogs had been held to two or fewer goals in just three games. The Beavers—who are, through 22 games, the top defensive team in the country—held UMD to two or fewer goals twice in the same series.

It's that kind of hard-nosed defense the Beaver hockey teams are historically known for. But rarely has that defense been as gloriously suffocating as it has so far this season.

Through 22 games, the Beavers have allowed just 35 goals. They are 13-6-3 overall, have a 13-1-2 record in Western Collegiate Hockey Association play and are seven points ahead of second-place Michigan Tech in the league standings.

Junior goaltender Michael Bitzer has been in the net for 21 of those 22 games and, as a result, is also in the top-five nationally in virtually every category. He is well-deserving of the praise he keeps getting and routinely makes a handful of highlight-reel saves each night.

BSU's defensive corps, who before the season might have been considered too young and inexperienced to make an impact, has been a revelation. Only senior Carter Struthers and junior Brett Beauvais are upperclassmen. The rest, like freshmen Zach Whitecloud and Tommy Muck, and sophomores Dan Billett and Justin Baudry, are underclassmen. They all contribute significant minutes and don't make many rookie mistakes.

BSU's leading scorers are senior forwards Phil Marinaccio (17 points), Brendan Harms (16 points), Charlie O'Connor (15 points) and junior forward Kyle Bauman (13 points). They aren't exactly lighting up the scoreboard (for comparison, Union's Mike Vecchione leads the country with 37 points) but their commitment to defense means they haven't had to. They play valuable penalty killing minutes and seem to take as much pleasure in a strong backchecking shift as they do scoring a goal.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about what the Beavers have been able to do is that they've done it without a break. They've gone 11 consecutive weeks playing Friday and Saturday games.

Most other teams have had at least one break in between—heck, Minnesota Duluth had two consecutive bye weeks in November and December.

"You know, this was 22 games," Serratore said. "We've never played this many games in the first half. We've had no byes and we've played since Oct. 7. The amount of gas our guys have had in the tank this whole 22 games is, to me, a testament to the character of our team."

The only significant injury through all of that was to sophomore defender (and former Bemidji Lumberjack) Dillon Eichstadt. A lower-body injury will keep him out for a few more weeks.

Otherwise, they've managed to get through 11 straight weeks realitivley unscatched.

"You can't ask any more," Serratore said. "What's our record? 13-6-3? Non-stop. People don't realize how taxing it is to play every Friday and Saturday for 11 straight weeks with the emotion and intensity of college hockey, plus the travel we have. It's a bear for these guys."

And indeed, a glance at the immediate schedule for the Beavers indicates the schedule doesn't get any easier. They had just one week off (this one) before returning to campus to get ready for the next road trip—a 10-day jaunt starting at Alaska Anchorage and ending at Bowling Green with a pitstop in Chicago in between.

"After our first 22 games, we've had a big first half," senior captain Charlie O'Connor said. "Now we have to stay hungry after the break. We want to come back even better. We need to keep moving forward. We can't take any steps back."