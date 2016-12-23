Future unclear for Vikings OC Shurmur

Entering his eighth game as interim offensive coordinator, Shurmur will call plays Saturday at Lambeau Field for a unit that ranks last in the NFL in rushing (3 yards per carry), 31st in yards per game (279) and 26th in points per game (18.9).

He is working hand in hand again with quarterback Sam Bradford, who is on pace to set a league record for completion percentage but whose 6.9 yards per attempt ranks dead last among qualified starters.

The offensive line has been in shambles all season, ravaged by injuries and inefficiency long before Norv Turner resigned Nov. 2. The body count has only increased up front, and problems deepened in run blocking and pass protection since Shurmur took over.

Shurmur streamlined the passing scheme to account for poor protection, opting for quicker dropbacks and shallower routes for Bradford to target. The result has been deep shots that are few and far between and painstaking sets of completions behind the first-down marker.

The Vikings seem poised for a major overhaul on offense.

Running back Adrian Peterson is due $18 million in 2017 and likely will not return at that salary, if at all.

Bradford is under contract for a similar amount next season. But looming over him is the specter of Teddy Bridgewater and whether Minnesota's 2014 first-round draft pick can resume his career as the franchise quarterback after undergoing major knee surgery in September.

Left tackle Matt Kalil is scheduled to become a free agent after missing most of the season because of hip surgery. So is right tackle Andre Smith, who was lost for the season Week 5 after suffering an elbow injury.

Left guard Alex Boone is under contract, along with center Joe Berger and right guard Brandon Fusco. Replacements have been underwhelming at best, namely Jeremiah Sirles and Nick Easton. T.J. Clemmings has been a disaster at left tackle.

Injuries have neutered rookie wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, whose downfield assessment is incomplete.

So much to consider when determining whether Shurmur, a veteran NFL coach, is merely a placeholder for 2016 or a viable candidate to shepherd Bradford — or Bridgewater — next season in Minnesota.

Too much for coach Mike Zimmer to entertain as he tries to keep his spiraling team relevant.

"I'm not assessing anything right now," Zimmer said Wednesday. "After the season, I'll assess everything. I think he's done good."

Shurmur and the offense had their worst performance in Sunday's 34-6 home loss to Indianapolis. The unit started with three three-and-out series before a Peterson red-zone fumble short-circuited their fourth drive with the Vikings already trailing 17-0.

"When you don't stay on the field, then all the things you plan to do you don't get to most of them," Shurmur lamented. "So the challenge for us is obviously to extend drives. We certainly want to create some explosive plays if we can, but if we have to march the ball down the field, I think it's important that we get first downs and stay on the field."

Shurmur, 51, was head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2011 and '12 and served as offensive coordinator with the St. Louis Rams in 2009 and '10 and with Philadelphia from 2013-15. He joined Zimmer's staff in January as tight ends coach.

This is the third time — with the third team — Shurmur has worked with Bradford, whom he coached with the Rams in 2010 and with the Eagles last year.

Bradford said his familiarity with Shurmur helped take the edge off the unexpected transition from Turner's scheme, but it is never advantageous to change coordinators on the fly.

"Obviously, the majority of the practice time in OTAs and training camp it was spent in Norv's offense and that's how we communicate," Bradford said. "It's in that language, so to come in midway and try to change something, you can make some changes and small tweaks, which I think we have. But to truly go in a different direction. I think that's pretty hard."

Among the pressing questions for the Vikings this offseason, whenever it begins, is whether Shurmur removes the interim tag and gets a full year to integrate his scheme with a retooled roster.

"You never know what to expect," Shurmur said. "I came here with the idea I was going to learn from Norv and contribute in any way possible and be the position coach for the Minnesota Vikings. Then that role changes, so you draw back on your experiences from doing this job in other places and just move forward.

"Quite frankly, we don't get a chance during the season to internalize or think too much about what's going on. That sort of comes in the offseason when things slow down."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.