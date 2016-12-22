The team. The team.

No one person more important than the other.

We're all in it together.

Except, of course, when it comes to getting ready for the NFL Draft. That's what LSU running back Leonard Fournette and Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey have opted to do and for them, go for it. The risk of injury in a bowl game is just too much when you're talking about millions of dollars come late April.

It's also putting the FBS bowl games in their new perspective—they are now second fiddle to the College Football Playoff. If Fournette and McCaffrey were on one of the four teams still in the running for a FBS national title, you would think they would go to war with their brothers. You would hope the shot at a national championship is too important.

It was for Carson Wentz.

Most of us know the story but it's worth repeating. The former North Dakota State quarterback had the option of ditching all things Bison after he broke a bone in his wrist halfway through the 2015 season. He could have shifted gears to the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and NDSU Pro Day.

He had that conversation with his agent, Ryan Tollner, of Rep 1 Sports. Tollner's advice: Go for it, it's a national championship game and you don't get many chances to win a ring.

"I also think it's a statement to NFL teams what you're all about," Tollner said before the draft. "You don't play the game for money or recognition; you play for the love of the game, your teammates, you coaches and the fan base. Go win a championship; let that define you."

That's exactly what Wentz did, leading his team to a 37-10 win over Jacksonville State (Ala.) for the program's fifth consecutive title. Including his redshirt season, that was the fifth ring for Wentz.

The Philadelphia Eagles made it known Wentz's attitude to play for his school rather than prepare for the draft was one of the reasons they made him the No. 2 overall pick. Moreover, as an FCS quarterback, it was further evidence he was ready for the NFL and that the wrist injury wouldn't factor into the NFL's off-season evaluations.

In all, as of this week, anyway, there were three college football players skipping bowl games to get ready for pro ball. Get used it, this is probably just the beginning.

Don't be surprised if the future of college football in December and January consists of the intensity of the College Football Playoff and the wonderment if the other FBS bowl teams will have their best players.

Why not? Hey, if your coach is making $5.5 million a year, why not protect your ability to make $5.5 million?

Stanford is playing in the Hyundai Sun Bowl. Who cares. LSU is playing in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl. Who cares. If the Cardinal were playing in the Rose Bowl, would McCaffrey play? Maybe, maybe not.

Consider this scenario. NDSU's best draft prospect is linebacker Nick DeLuca. If the Bison make a playoff run next season, would anybody think DeLuca would sit it out to ready himself for the draft? It would, however, be possible if NDSU were in the FBS and playing in the Poinsettia Bowl. Don't be surprised if McCaffrey and Fournette started a blueprint we'll see more and more on the non-College Football Playoff FBS level every year.