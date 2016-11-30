Philadelphia hires former Twins GM Terry Ryan as scout

Andy MacPhail, the former Twins general manager who built two World Series winners and brought Ryan to the Twin Cities in the mid-1980s, is now team president of the Phillies. The rebuilding club announced Wednesday it had hired Ryan, fired as Twins GM in July, as a special assignment scout.

"I'm very happy to be joining the Phillies and have the opportunity to provide some impact and evaluation," Ryan said in a statement released by the team. "This is an exciting time for the franchise as they have what many in the industry consider to be one of the top farm systems in baseball."

Phillies GM Matt Klentak, who recently completed his first season in the role, said in a statement he has "enormous respect" for Ryan, whom he has known for more than a decade.

"Terry's work ethic, loyalty and track record as a talent evaluator are simply unparalleled in our game," Klentak said. "While we have made significant investments in our analytical endeavors over the past year, it is important to remember that quality talent evaluation is essential to making quality baseball decisions."

Ryan, 63, spent 17½ seasons over two separate stints as Twins GM before his dismissal. He succeeded MacPhail, who later ran baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles, in the fall of 1994 amid a work stoppage that claimed that year's World Series.

Ryan built Twins teams that won six division titles in nine seasons from 2002-10, the last two of those with protégé Bill Smith at the helm. Ryan returned to his post after a dreadful 2011 season and helped restock the Twins' farm system, even while receiving radiation treatments for a cancerous growth on his neck in 2014.

However, an 83-win season in 2015 was followed up with a 103-loss nightmare that set a Twins franchise record for futility.

Derek Falvey, hired in late September as the Twins' first chief baseball officer, withheld comment on a media teleconference Wednesday but added he would make a statement on Ryan's hiring at a later point.

One of the first things Falvey did upon being hired was to write a letter to Ryan asking if he would be willing to talk about the organization. That call happened soon after.

"He was incredibly gracious," Falvey said. "He cares so much about the Twins organization and the future of this organization. He's obviously been integral to this operation. Terry and I talked in great detail about things. It's just who he is: a selfless person."

Ryan, twice named Executive of the Year by the Sporting News, is expected to attend the Diamond Awards at Target Field on Jan. 26 to accept his Media Good Guy Award from Twins Cities baseball writers.

The Twins and Phillies share a state-of-the-art baseball facility in the Dominican Republic that opened this fall.

