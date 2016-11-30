Vikings relish underdog role against Cowboys

Dallas is 10-1 and has a 10-game winning streak entering the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings are 6-5 after losing five of their past six games.

"Nobody is picking us to win this game, and that motivates us," cornerback Captain Munnerlyn said. "I like being the underdog. I feel like I've been the underdog my whole life playing this game of football, and I feel like when I'm the underdog I've got to show we're capable of going out and winning this football game."

The Cowboys are a 3½-point favorite. That's the biggest spread against Minnesota in a regular-season home game since Green Bay was a 7½-point favorite on Nov. 23, 2014 at TCF Bank Stadium; the Packers won that game 24-21.

The Vikings were 4½-points underdog at TCF Bank Stadium in a Jan. 10, 2016 playoff game against Seattle. They lost 10-9.

"I always like being the underdog," said running back Jerick McKinnon. "It's fun. I came from a small school (Georgia Southern) and I'm sure all the guys in this locker room on the way to get here have faced adversity or somebody doubted them."

There has been ample doubt about the Vikings entering Thursday's nationally televised game.

"We don't really care what other people think," coach Mike Zimmer said. "All we care about is what we think. If they don't respect us, that's their opinion."

Since Zimmer came to the Vikings in 2014, the team has been underdogs in six previous home games, including the playoff against the Seahawks. They're 2-4 in those games.

"For nobody to think we're going to win this game, it's great for us," McKinnon said. "I just like to be in that situation."

Berger, Sherels out

Joe Berger's streak of 88 straight games played will end. The Vikings on Wednesday ruled the center out for Thursday's game. He suffered a concussion in last week's 16-13 loss at Detroit.

Also ruled out were punt returner Marcus Sherels and defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd. Sherels will sit out his second straight game after suffering a fractured rib Nov. 20 against Arizona; Floyd will miss his 11th straight with a knee injury.

Receiver Stefon Diggs (knee) and cornerback Terence Newman (neck) are questionable, but Diggs said this week he expects to play against the Cowboys, and coach Mike Zimmer said he anticipated Newman would play.

Berger will be replaced by Nick Easton, who took over for him in the second quarter at Detroit. It will be the first NFL start for the second-year player.

"Nick's a hard worker,'' guard Brandon Fusco said. "He's very smart and knows what he's doing. He's watched us play for most of the season and he's learned and it's just time to play.''

Asked what advice Berger has given him, Easton said, "Don't overthink, go play your game, do your homework and go have fun."

