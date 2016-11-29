Hunter, Cuddyer and Hawkins hired to improve Twins culture

The common denominator among those ex-teammates turned special assistants — former outfielders Torii Hunter and Michael Cuddyer along with former right-hander LaTroy Hawkins — was as obvious as their talent.

"I think the biggest thing is all three of us were professionals," Cuddyer, 37, said on a media teleconference. "We went about our business professionally. That in itself can rub off on players. There's more to being a great baseball player than just your numbers on the field."

All three offered regular reminders of that while enjoying long careers after originally being drafted by the Twins in the 1990s. All three retired after the 2015 season to spend more time with their families, but the chance to help chart a course from 103 losses back to respectability proved too enticing to ignore.

"This is about as close to a no-brainer as it gets in this game," Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said. "Talking with them it became so clear that these three guys wanted to embed themselves in our baseball culture and be a part of the solution and actively work. There's really no area of baseball operations that they aren't going to hit."

The popular trio spent a combined 66 seasons in professional baseball, including 55 in the major leagues. They will be in uniform at spring training and participate throughout the year in instructional programs while making visits to all Twins minor league affiliates.

They will receive training in scouting, video and statistical analysis and other areas of the modern game.

Hall of famers Bert Blyleven and Rod Carew were already in the fold as Twins special assistants, along with former all-stars Tony Oliva, Kent Hrbek and Jack Morris, but the latest additions will update that dynamic.

"We definitely bring a unique perspective because we all just finished playing," Hawkins said. "We have a lot of respect from all of those guys in the clubhouse and up and down the minor league system. That's the uniqueness of our hiring because we have that relationship with those guys. They've seen us do the job. I think that resonates."

Hunter, 41, was inducted into the Twins hall of fame in July. Cuddyer, who closed out his career with his only World Series appearance for the New York Mets, is on this year's ballot.

Hunter and Hawkins attended spring training in 2016, spending about 10 days each assisting manager Paul Molitor and his staff. Hawkins, 44, said he had multiple offers from other organizations to sign on in similar roles, but his choice was obvious from the start.

"Once the Twins' offer came, I was ecstatic," Hawkins said. "I knew there wasn't any other place I'd rather be."

Cuddyer, who retired with one year and $12.5 million left on his Mets contract, said the Twins were the only organization he could see himself rejoining at this stage of his post-playing career.

"The Twins have always been in my heart," he said. "This is the organization that gave me my start and gave me every opportunity to have the career that I had, not just as a baseball player but as a man."