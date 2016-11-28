Monday's clipboard

MINNEAPOLIS—Minnesota football coach Tracy Claeys and his staff will be retained for 2017, and there are indications a contract extension for the Gophers coach is being explored, a source told the Pioneer Press.

Claeys is the first year of a three-year, $4.5 million contract he signed last November. He led the Gophers to an 8-4 regular season and bowl berth to be announced Sunday.

In a statement released Monday, Gophers athletics director Mark Coyle said Claeys "is our football coach" but didn't directly address the issue of his contract.

The Gophers' four losses this season were against programs ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, including a 31-17 loss to No. 6 Wisconsin on Saturday. Losses to No. 8 Penn State, No. 22 Iowa and No. 23 Nebraska were all within one possession.

MINNEAPOLIS—Reaching back to a decade of glory, the Twins made three high-profile additions to their baseball operations department Monday.

The common denominator among those ex-teammates turned special assistants — former outfielders Torii Hunter and Michael Cuddyer along with former right-hander LaTroy Hawkins — was as obvious as their talent.

"I think the biggest thing is all three of us were professionals," Cuddyer, 37, said on a media teleconference. "We went about our business professionally. That in itself can rub off on players. There's more to being a great baseball player than just your numbers on the field."

All three offered regular reminders of that while enjoying long careers after originally being drafted by the Twins in the 1990s. All three retired after the 2015 season to spend more time with their families, but the chance to help chart a course from 103 losses back to respectability proved too enticing to ignore.

The popular trio spent a combined 66 seasons in professional baseball, including 55 in the major leagues. They will be in uniform at spring training and participate throughout the year in instructional programs while making visits to all Twins minor league affiliates.

They will receive training in scouting, video and statistical analysis and other areas of the modern game.

Briefly

College volleyball: Minnesota-Crookston announced Monday that it has decided to not renew the contract of volleyball coach Lee Anderson. Anderson spent the past 10 years at UMC and had a record of 85-203. The school said a search for a new coach will begin immediately.