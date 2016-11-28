Minnesota Section 8AA girls basketball preview

* Senior in 2015-16

Tournament time

Section semifinals

Roseau 64, Breckenridge 49

Dilworth-G-F 52, Pelican Rapids 33

Section championship

Roseau 95, Dilworth-G-F 77

Roseau finished third at the AA state tournament

A look ahead to 2016-17

Four area teams to watch

Badger-G-MR: The Gators have a building block in senior Carly Mekash (13.8 ppg, 7.9 rpg). While she's the only full-time starter back from a 10-17 team, Alyssa Kilen (4.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2 apg), Sierrah Mooney (4.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg) and Kjerstie Lieberg (3.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg) all saw playing time. Lieberg (12 treys) and Mooney (10 treys) give B-G-MR some perimeter threats to go with Mekash in the post.

Crookston: The rebuild from a 4-23 season starts with Bailey Folkers (8.3 ppg, 29 treys, 3.9 rpg). Jenna Porter (2.6 ppg, 4 rpg, 2 apg), Kennedy Cwikla (2.7 ppg) and Rachel Hefta (2.1 ppg) also return with varsity experience.

EGF Senior High: The Green Wave don't have a dominant individual. What they have is depth, with Brooke Filipi (8.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg), Haylie Carlstrom (7.2 ppg, 3.1 apg), Natalie Carlstrom (5.1 ppg) and Julia Warmack (3.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg) leading the veterans back from a 12-14 team.

Roseau: The two-time defending Section 8AA-champion Rams are long on experience and talent. Senior Kiley Borowicz (27.3 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 5.3 spg, 3.8 apg) was an all-state pick; younger sister Kacie Borowicz (16.5 ppg, 5.3 apg, 4.4 rpg, 3.5 spg) was honorable mention. Victoria Johnson (7.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg) and Ivy Braaten (12.6 ppg, 3.2 apg) are other starters back from last season's 29-4 team that finished third at the state tournament. The Rams can go deep; Braaten hit 46 treys last season and the Borowicz sisters and Kaitlyn Hulst (5 ppg) all connected on 30 or more.

Top area returners

Scoring

Kiley Borowicz, Ros, 27.5

Kacie Borowicz, Ros, 16.5

Carly Mekash, BGMR, 13.8

Ivy Braaten, Ros, 12.6

Brooke Filipi, EGF, 8.8

Bailey Folkers, Cr, 8.3

Victoria Johnson, Ros, 7.8

Kaci Schultz-Reese, Bag, 7.3

Haylie Carlstrom, EGF, 7.2

Madison Plovie, War, 6.4

Rebounding

Kiley Borowicz, Ros, 9.4

Carly Mekash, BGMR, 7.9

Victoria Johnson, Ros, 7.4

Alex Syverson, Bag, 5.7

Madison Plovie, War, 5.3

Rylee Aufforth, Bag, 4.9

Kacie Borowicz, Ros, 4.4

Brooke Filipi, EGF, 4.2

Jenna Porter, Cr, 4.0

Bailey Folkers, Cr, 3.9

Assists

Kacie Borowicz, Ros, 5.3

Kiley Borowicz, Ros, 3.8

Ivy Braaten, Ros, 3.2

Haylie Carlstrom, EGF, 3.1

Brooke Filipi, EGF, 2.9