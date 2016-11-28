East Grand Forks girls basketball at a glance

Returning regulars: 5-7 sr. Haylie Carlstrom (7.2 ppg, 3.1 apg, 1.7 rpg), 5-10 jr. Brooke Filipi (8.8 ppg, 2.9 apg, 4.9 rpg).

Other returning rotation regulars: 5-7 jr. Natalie Carlstrom (5.1 ppg, 1.9 rpg), 5-11 jr. Julia Warmack (3.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg), 5-7 soph. Macy Skyberg (2 ppg), 5-7 soph. McKenna Aitchison.

Potential new impact players: 5-9 fr. Haley Burger, 5-6 sr. Sara Hulteng, 5-7 soph. Breanna Olson, 5-7 8th-grader Chloe Torgerson, 5-7 jr. Natalie Wald.

Green Wave coach Frydenlund says: "We want to improve on last year. We did some good things, but we are going to make improvements. We do need to improve our shooting. The girls put in a lot of time shooting over the summer so hopefully it will improve. We're looking for balance again. It looks like we have good depth. We're not big, but we have decent speed, so we'll try to push the tempo.''

Noteworthy: The Green Wave won 12 games without having a single player average 10 points a game. Rylee Skyberg's 9.3 scoring average paced the team. . . . Senior High shot 41 percent from the field overall last season, including 26 percent on 3-point attempts.

Sacred Heart

Coach: Joann Remer.

2015-16 record: 28-2, Section 8A champion.

Key graduation losses: Michele Remer, Hannah Reimer.

Returning regulars: 5-5 sr. Anya Edwards (15.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.6 apg, 2.9 spg), 5-6 sr. Jocelyn Adolphson (7.6 ppg), 5-8 soph. Jessica Remer (6.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.2 spg).

Other returning rotation regulars: 5-6 fr. Ivy Edwards (6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2 apg), 5-6 sr. Abby Smidt (6.6 ppg), 5-6 sr. Lily Bergman (1 ppg, 2.4 rpg).

Potential new impact players: 6-1 jr. Katelyn Rudolph, 5-10 8th-grader Sydney Lloyd.

Eagles coach Remer says: "Michele was a starter for the last four years and Hannah the last three, so we have some rebuilding to do. And we still have a lot of talent. We like to shoot the three and we have several good shooters. But you can't rely just on that. I think we'll have a little more balanced scoring this year. We'll push the pace.''

Noteworthy: The Eagles claimed their first section championship last season. In their first state tournament appearance, they were eliminated with a 77-46 first-round loss to eventual state champion Goodhue. . . . Anya Edwards enters the season with 1,310 career points.