No surprises, no complaints for UND volleyball team

UND coach Mark Pryor predicted earlier that his team would meet the Gophers in their facility— The Pavilion—so there was no surprise.

No complaining, either.

"Sure, every time a Florida site for the tournament came up on the big screen, we were all crossing our fingers that we would go there (for the weather)," UND senior captain Chelsea Moser said with a laugh.

"But a lot of our girls grew up watching the Gophers and playing against their players in high school. We'll have more family and friends there than if we went somewhere else to play. And we had a fun time the last time we played them."

That was in the regular season, when the Gophers won 25-12, 21-25, 25-20 and 25-18.

Pryor said he prefers playing on the Gophers' turf over some team a half-continent away..

"We won't have as many fans as the Gophers, but we'll have a good contingent of fans," he said. "There's some comfort level because we'll have some fans and because we have played there before. The Gophers are vastly improved from our first meeting, as we are."

UND finished the season with a 16-1 run, winning the Big Sky Conference regular season and playoff titles in the process. After playing five matches—all wins—over a span of 10 days, the Hawks were idle for most of the past week.

Its late-season rally gave UND a 26-9 record while the Gophers are 25-4, with a 10-match win streak going. They'll meet at 7 p.m. Friday. The UND-Minnesota winner will play the winner of the Hawaii (22-5) and Southern Cal (18-3) match on Sunday.

"Anything is possible," Moser said. "We can just go out and play free. (The Gophers) are the ones who have something big to lose."

"Minnesota is very, very good, but crazier things have happened than us beating them. We have to go in with the attitude that we've been here before," Pryor said.

Defending champion Nebraska (27-2) is the top overall seed, followed by Minnesota, Wisconsin and Texas—all big names in D-I volleyball.