UND is making its first NCAA volleyball tournament appearance after the Fighting Hawks won the Big Sky Conference postseason tournament last weekend.

The Hawks will carry a 26-9 record into the tournament. Minnesota, the No. 2 overall seed overall, is 25-4. The Gophers finished 17-3 in the Big Ten and are 13-0 this season at home.

Minnesota beat UND 3-1 earlier this season.

The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start Friday at the Minnesota Sports Pavilion.

Hawaii (22-5) will meet Southern Cal (18-13) in the other first-round game set for Minnesota on Friday.