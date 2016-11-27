UND to meet Minnesota in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament
UND will play Minnesota on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA volleyball tournament.
UND learned its opponent and destination Sunday night during the NCAA Selection Show carried by ESPNU.
UND is making its first NCAA volleyball tournament appearance after the Fighting Hawks won the Big Sky Conference postseason tournament last weekend.
The Hawks will carry a 26-9 record into the tournament. Minnesota, the No. 2 overall seed overall, is 25-4. The Gophers finished 17-3 in the Big Ten and are 13-0 this season at home.
Minnesota beat UND 3-1 earlier this season.
The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start Friday at the Minnesota Sports Pavilion.
Hawaii (22-5) will meet Southern Cal (18-13) in the other first-round game set for Minnesota on Friday.