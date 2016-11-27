Kansas women rally to defeat North Dakota in overtime

The Fighting Hawks led 60-50 with just over six minutes to play in regulation before the Jayhawks rallied.

KU used a 15-5 run to force overtime.

"I thought it was a game of runs for both teams," UND head coach Travis Brewster said. "We've got to show a little bit better composure in pressure situations. It's a tough one but we've got to regroup and get better next week."

North Dakota had four players in double figures scoring led by senior Makailah Dyer's 14 points. Fallyn Freije added 11 while Samantha Roscoe and Chastity Franklin each chipped in 10 for the Fighting Hawks.

Kansas guard Jessica Washington led all scorers with 19 points, j

Defensively, the Jayhawks forced North Dakota to turn the ball over 23 times, which KU was able to convert into 25 points on the scoreboard.

UND will host San Francisco next Saturday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.