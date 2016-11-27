All three of UND' games in the weekend classic were decided by four or fewer points. UND went 1-2 on the weekend.

The Roadrunners seemed to have the game put away, but turned the ball over four times and missed all four of their field goal attempts in that costly closing stretch.

"I just like the resiliency that this group showed after having all three games here in Dayton come down to the final possession or two," UND coach Brian Jones said. "We finally got one to go our way. I think the difference was we didn't allow our offense to affect our energy on the defensive end in the second like we did in the first half."

Senior Corey Baldwin started the game-deciding run with his third trey of the game and finished with a team-high 12 points to pace three Fighting Hawks in double figures. Sophomore Geno Crandall was instrumental as well down the stretch, scoring seven of his 11 points, including five straight in the closing two minutes.

Classmate Cortez Seales rounded out those double-figure scorers with 10 points, while senior Quinton Hooker added nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc.

Bakersfield led by as many as 17 points after Dedrick Basile put his team ahead 40-23 with his only two-point basket of the game. The All-WAC first team performer was accurate from beyond the arc, connecting on 5-of-9 attempts to finish with a game-high 17 points.

UND returns to action Dec. 7 at North Dakota State.