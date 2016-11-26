New quarterback lifts Richmond to FCS win; UND is next

Johnson's poise and passing Saturday helped keep Richmond offensively balanced and upright in the FCS playoffs after one round. Behind Johnson, a sophomore who was redshirting before this game—and special-teams scores—the Spiders eliminated North Carolina A&T 39-10 before 3,281 at Robins Stadium.

Richmond (9-3) advances to a Saturday, Dec. 3, second-round game at No. 7-seed North Dakota (9-2) at 6 p.m. UND earned a first-round bye as a top-eight seed.

Johnson completed 15 of 23, passing for 315 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 22 more yards and a touchdown on nine carries in about three-and-a-half quarters.

"Our players rallied around Kevin Johnson," said Richland coach Danny Rocco. "And Kevin just stepped up in a big way."

Johnson volunteered to surrender his redshirt year, saying his motivation was, "playing for the seniors, getting an opportunity to play in the playoffs and win and advance. I just thought that was the best thing for me to do for the team."

Richmond's Deontez Thompson gained 98 yards on 24 carries.

Spider Dejon Brissett returned a first-quarter punt 92 yards for a touchdown and Griffin Trau converted four field goals (39, 33, 34, 28 yards), and now holds the school record for FGs in a season (21).

"We kept extending the score and they were not able to cut into it," said Rocco. "(Trau) kept answering with field goals."

N.C. A&T (9-3) was the runner-up in the MEAC, whose teams have lost 19 consecutive FCS playoff games (last win in 1999). Since 1978, the start of Division I-AA/FCS, MEAC representatives are 6-24 in the playoffs. The Spiders limited Aggie Tarik Cohen, who was averaging 138 rushing yards, to 70 yards on 13 carries.

"We knew we had to contain (Cohen) and we practiced it the whole week," said Richland senior linebacker Selton Hodge. "The Dline showed up. We set the edges."

In a surprising twist Saturday morning, Rocco said Johnson would start. Johnson, a 6-foot, 195-pounder from Atlanta, played in three games last year as a true freshman. Rocco intended to redshirt Johnson this season.

The Spiders, however, are without their top two quarterbacks. Junior starter Kyle Lauletta suffered a season-ending knee injury last Saturday at William & Mary and back-up David Broadus, a senior, has not been in uniform for UR's last three games because of an undisclosed issue. Other QB options were ineffective at W&M after Lauletta's ACL tear.

"We needed a little juice," said Rocco.

Despite not having played this season, Johnson looked smooth and his throwing prevented the Aggies from ganging up on Richmond's running game. Johnson seemed settled after completing a 47-yard pass to Jarmal Bevels to start Richmond's second offensive series.

Rocco said Johnson visited him early in the week "out of the blue." According to Rocco, Johnson said he believed he gave the Spiders the best chance to win.

"I was not going to approach him in any way and put any pressure on him to play in this football game," said Rocco. After the W&M game, Rocco made it clear that Johnson would redshirt this season.

Playing Saturday and forward in in the postseason costs Johnson a year of eligibility. Rocco asked Johnson if he had discussed the decision with his family. Johnson said he had. The two agreed to spend a night contemplating the situation and eventually concluded Johnson would play.

"I thought they did an excellent job of preparing (an untested) quarterback and I thought he played extremely well and played with confidence," N.C. A&T coach Rod Broadway said of Johnson. "My hat's off to the guys and the coaching job they did to get that guy prepared in a short week."

San Diego 35, Cal Poly 21: San Diego didn't fare well in its 2014 playoff debut against a Big Sky member, but the script changed as the program entered its second Big Sky Conference matchup Saturday night at Cal Poly.

The Toreros fell in their 2014 game at Montana, 52-14, but came back with a vengeance against the Mustangs, taking an early 14-0 lead. In spite of a Cal Poly charge midway through the game, the Toreros sealed their first playoff win and earned a second-round matchup with North Dakota State.

San Diego opened the game with a 73-yard drive, getting on the board after only five plays, and 1:23 elapsed on the clock. The Toreros added to that, taking a 14-0 lead into the second quarter. However, two straight Joe Protheroe touchdown runs tied the game for the Mustangs, with Protheroe evening the score at 14-14 just 15 seconds into the first half. But the Toreros responded the rest of the way.

Chattanooga 45, Weber State 14: Alejandro Bennifield threw for two touchdowns to Alphonso Stewart, rushed for another and Derrick Craine ran for 160 yards and a score in Chattanooga's win over Weber State.

The Mocs led 24-0 at halftime and 31-0 early in the third quarter.

Jadrian Clark led Weber State with 210 passing yards and 28 rushing yards. Clark's top target was Andrew Vollert, who had five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

New Hampshire 64, Lehigh 21: Adam Riese threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns to lead New Hampshire past Lehigh.

Dalton Crossan had 184 rushing yards on 24 carries for UNH. Neil O'Connor also had seven catches for 171 yards.

Wofford 15, Charleston Southern 14: Devin Watson had two fourth-quarter interceptions to lead Wofford by Charleston Southern.

Wofford's Tyler Vaughn also had a safety late in the second quarter.

Villanova 31, St. Francis 21: Zach Bednarczyk threw for 254 yards and three first-half touchdowns as Villanova beat St. Francis.

Villanova advances to play at South Dakota State in the second round.

Central Arkansas 31, Illinois State 24: Central Arkansas' Hayden Hildebrand passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Illinois State.

Illinois State led by 10 going into the fourth quarter.

The Bears, who advance to face Eastern Washington, scored with 1:28 left when Antwon Wells ran for a 4-yard score.

Youngstown State 38, Samford 24: Jody Webb ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns as Youngstown State beat Samford in Youngstown, Ohio.

The Penguins limited Samford to 24 rushing yards.