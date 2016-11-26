Wright State takes advantage of UND scoring drought

UND was led by Quinton Hooker's 18 points while Geno Crandall added 17 but the Wright State duo of Steven Davis and Grant Benzinger combined for 45 points to lead the Raiders (5-1) to their third-straight win.

Davis scored a game-high 23 points and Benzinger added 22 to help compensate for a season-low 10 points by Mark Alstork, who entered the contest leading the nation in scoring at 29.0 ppg.

The Fighting Hawks held him without a field goal, but Benzinger went 5-for-9 and made four 3-pointers in a game that saw his team erase an eight-point deficit in the first half and a six-point deficit in the closing 10 minutes.

UND went without a field goal over a seven-minute stretch after Drick Bernstine connected on a 16-foot jumper with 9:08 to play. That drought came just after the Raiders went through one of a similar length that saw the Fighting Hawks regain control of the contest after falling behind by six when WSU opened the second half on a 13-5 run.

"I thought we played at a pretty high level tonight against a team that has lost only one game," UND head Brian Jones said. "They are really talented, really tough, physical and Coach (Scott) Nagy really has them running their system well."

Sophomore Cortez Seales snapped UND's late field-goal drought with a layup at the 1:40 mark, but Wright State had taken a five-point lead by that point and the Fighting Hawks would not get any closer than three points down the stretch.

The Raiders also hit 32-of-37 free throw attempts and got to the line 14 more times than UND, which managed to sink 17-of-23 in the contest.

UND will wrap up play Sunday in the classic against CSU Bakersfield.