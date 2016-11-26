N.D. Region 2 wrestling preview

Region individual tournament

Team scores

Carrington 297.5, Pembina County North 193, Central Cass 160, Hillsboro-Central Valley 112, Larimore 102.5, Mayville-Portland-CG 73, Grafton 68, Harvey-Wells County 50.

Region champions

106: Tate Hoggarth, Carrington; 113: Austin Hendrickson, Carrington; 120: Lucas Geiszler, Carrington; 126: Brett Verville, PCN; 132: Zach Broadwell, Carrington; 138: Bradyn Horgan*, PCN; 145: Walker Carr*, Carrington; 152: Billy Holtan*, Carrington; 160: Luke Hastings, Hillsboro-CV; 170: Bridger Anderson, Carrington; 182: Riley Lura*, Carrington; 195: Tyrell Larson*, Carrington; 220: Monty Hendrickson, Larimore; 285: Bradee Schroeder, Carrington

* Senior in 2015-16

State individual tournament

Top 5 teams & Region 2 scores

1. Carrington 237; 2. Pembina County North 144; 3. Hettinger-Scranton 135; 4. Lisbon 124.5; 5. Minot Ryan 98; 10. (tie) Central Cass 70; 13. Hillsboro-Central Valley 64; 20. (tie) Larimore 32; 27. Grafton 10; 28. (tie) Mayville-Portland-CG 9; 32. Harvey-Wells County 1.

State individual champions

106: Tayt Wolding, New Salem-Almont; 113: Kyle Burwick, Hettinger-Scranton; 120: Lucas Geiszler, Carrington; 126: Grayson Roney*, Oakes; 132: Jeseb Mogen*, Velva; 138: Bradyn Horgan*, PCN; 145: Walker Carr*, Carrington; 152: Billy Holtan*, Carrington; 160: Luke Hastings, Hillsboro-CV; 170: Bridger Anderson, Carrington; 182: Riley Lura*, Carrington; 195: Jordan Will, Minot Ryan; 220: Michael Lafferty*, PCN; 285: Michael Kelly*, Oakes

* Senior in 2015-16

State dual tournament

Championship

Carrington 57, Lisbon 12

Third place

Hettinger-Scranton 34, Central Cass 25

Fifth place

Minot Ryan 48, Velva 20

A look ahead to 2016-17

Four teams to watch

Carrington: The Cardinals graduated a senior class that combined depth and talent. But the perennial powers figure to be strong again. Seven wrestlers return who had 20 or more wins, as do five state placers, led by top-three finishers Lucas Geiszler (first), Bradee Schroeder (second) and Kaden Wolsky (third).

Central Cass: Only four seniors were on last season's team that finished fourth in the state dual tournament. The Squirrels have a trio of big point producers in Andrew Jahnke (36-8, third at state), Cade Merrigan (34-14) and Wade Berg (31-12).

Hillsboro-Central Valley: The Burros had only one senior on last season's team. Six wrestlers return who surpassed 20 wins in 2015-16, led by Luke Hastings (48-4, state champion), Mark Hastings (39-12, sixth at state), Alex Alfson (36-15, fourth at state) and Kyle Alfson (40-20, eighth at state).

Pembina County North: State champions Bradyn Horgan and Michael Lafferty were among the six regulars who graduated last spring. The Bandits still have several outstanding building blocks, with state placers Brett Verville (third, 44-2), Tanner Urlaub (third, 42-3), Carter Brown (fourth, 41-7), Austin Urlaub (seventh, 38-9) and Gage Litton (eighth, 33-4).

Top region returners

Wins

Luke Hastings, H-CV, 48-4; Brett Verville, PCN, 44-2; Tanner Urlaub, PCN, 42-3; Carter Brown, PCN, 41-7; Kyle Alfson, H-CV, 40-20; Mark Hastings, H-CV, 39-12; Austin Urlaub, PCN, 38-9; Andrew Jahnke, CC, 36-8; Alex Alfson, H-CV, 36-15; Tyler Hoggarth, Carr, 36-20; Lucas Geiszler, Carr, 34-11; Gage Litton, PCN, 33-14; Cade Merrigan, CC, 34-14; Kaden Wolsky, Carr, 34-20; Thomas Gregoire, Lar, 33-19; Tristen Sott, PCN, 32-17; Noah Flores, Graf, 31-10; Wade Berg, CC, 31-12; Konner Elliott, May-Port-CG, 31-17; Zach Broadwell, Carr, 31-23; Austin Thompson, Graf, 30-6; Jake Connelly, H-CV, 28-20; Bradee Schroeder, Carr, 27-7; Kade Elliott, May-Port-CG, 27-15

State placers

First: Luke Hastings, H-CV; Lucas Geiszler, Carr; second: Bradee Schroeder, Carr; third: Tanner Urlaub and Brett Verville, PCN; Andrew Jahnke, CC; Kaden Wolsky, Carr; fourth: Alex Alfson, H-CV; Carter Brown, PCN; sixth: Mark Hastings, H-CV; seventh: Austin Urlaub, PCN; Noah Flores, Grafton; Tyler Hoggarth, Carr; eighth: Kyle Alfson, H-CV; Gage Litton, PCN, and Austin Hendrickson, Carr.