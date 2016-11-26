Central opens season with 10-0 boys hockey win over Minot

But, even strength was another matter.

The Knights scored all of their goals in their season-opening 10-0 victory when both teams were at full strength.

Thirteen GFC players reached the scoresheet, led by Grant Johnson's three goals and an assist, Boe Bjorge's two goals and two assists and Judd Caulfield's four assists. Each goal had at least one assist, testament to their balance and teamwork.

"We knew it would be quite a test for us," Minot coach John Grubb said. "Not only are they very skilled, they also work hard. They move their feet and they share the puck."

It didn't take long for the Knights to take control. Johnson scored 16 seconds into the game and Seth Towers added another before the game reached the one-minute mark.

The score was 4-0 after the first period and 6-0 after two and then the Knights added four more in the third even though it was mercy-rule, running-time throughout.

"On our roster, we have a lot of players who have strong offensive abilities," GFC coach Grant Paranica said. "When they're willing to share the puck like today, we get a lot of scoring chances.

"We pursued loose pucks hard and won most of the one-on-one battles. We played physical, but didn't get in penalty troubles. We didn't give up many scoring chances."

Kaleb Johnson needed to make only six saves for his shutout while Minot goalie Odin Nelson had 28 stops.

Also scoring for the Knights were Kyler Briske, Zachary Murphy, Cole Hanson and Lucas Kanta.

"All of our lines were working today and also showed good chemistry," Grant Johnson said. "Our thing this year is to share the puck and keep moving our feet. The game was testament to the depth of our team as every line had at least one goal."

Having graduated 12 players and with GFC returning most of its lineup, the lopsided score wasn't a big surprise to Grubb: "We know Central is the bar (to get over) this season," he said.