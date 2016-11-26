Wisconsin downs Minnesota to reach Big Ten title game

Defensive players had crucial impacts, as they have all season for Wisconsin. Senior linebacker Leon Jacobs and senior cornerback Sojourn Shelton each had a fourth-quarter interception that led to Badgers touchdowns.

Momentum swung Wisconsin's way as senior cornerback Sojourn Shelton intercepted Minnesota senior quarterback Mitch Leidner with 13:15 left in the fourth quarter. Shelton returned the pick 40 yards to the Minnesota 19-yard line. Three plays later, Clement dashed 2 yards for a score that tied the game at 17-17 with 11:58 remaining.

Junior running back Jazz Peavy was the catalyst on the next drive, rushing 71 yards to set up Clement's second touchdown. That score, with 6:42 to go, gave the Badgers their first lead at 24-17.

Jacobs intercepted a Leidner pass with 6:20 left and returned the ball to Minnesota's 8-yard line. One play later, senior running back Dare Ogunbowale rushed 8 yards for the score to put the game out of reach at 31-17 with 6:15 to go.

The victory was the fifth straight for the Badgers (10-2, 7-2), who clinched a share of the Big Ten West Division. Wisconsin faces Penn State in the Big Ten Championship on Dec. 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Clement finished with 26 carries for 100 yards to go with his two touchdowns.

Leidner completed 9 of 26 passes for 158 yards and four interceptions for Minnesota. He also had 14 rushes for 51 yards and one score.

Sophomore kicker Emmit Carpenter put Minnesota on the scoreboard first with a 21-yard field goal that gave the Gophers a 3-0 lead at 10 minutes, 11 seconds of the first quarter.

Wisconsin made a switch at quarterback in the second quarter, substituting senior Bart Houston for sophomore starter Alex Hornibrook. Both quarterbacks played series in the second.

The critical play during the Badgers' 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive was a 22-yard pass by Houston to freshman wide receiver Quintez Cephus to Minnesota's 8-yard line. Two plays later, sophomore fullback Alex Ingold's 1-yard scoring run put Wisconsin out front 7-3 at 9:19 of the second quarter. Officials reviewed the touchdown and concluded that Ingold's arm broke the plane of the end zone.

The Gophers quickly countered with a touchdown five seconds and one play later to take back the lead at 10-7. Sophomore KiAnte Hardin ran 69 yards on a kickoff return to Minnesota's 13-yard line. Leidner connected with senior wide receiver Drew Wolitarksy on a 13-yard TD pass at 9:05 of the second.

Leidner padded Minnesota's lead to 17-7 with a 3-yard touchdown run during a 7-play, 68-yard drive with 53 seconds remaining in the half.

Minnesota dominated Wisconsin in all facets in the first half, most notably on special teams and defense. Minnesota's defense only allowed 46 rushing yards to a Badgers team that typically relies on its run game.

Hornibrook did not return to the game in the second quarterback was thrown on his back on the Gophers' sideline.