On Friday night at the Sanford Center, Princeton gave the Beavers what BSU senior winger Brendan Harms called an "eye-opener."

The Tigers scored twice in the second period and held the Beavers to just a single goal as they beat BSU 4-1 in their non-conference series opener.

"They made some good plays," said Harms, who scored BSU's lone goal in the third period. "We were a little lazy in our defensive zone and they capitalized on them. We just weren't able to capitalize on their turnovers."

Princeton's Ryan Kuffner scored twice — including a late empty-netter — and goaltender Colton Phinney made 35 saves as the Tigers (1-6-1) earned their first win of the season.

"I liked our execution in the third period today compared to other games recently," Princeton head coach Ron Fogerty said, noting the Tigers have had the lead or were tied going into the third in their past four games but were still held winless. "We were tentative last weekend and the guys played more freely tonight."

Bemidji State head coach Tom Serratore said the Beavers (11-3-1) didn't have the intensity that they did during their last month of unbeaten hockey.

"I thought we were pretty casual with the puck. Obviously we talked about that. You can't deviate from the process," Serratore said. "They're a good hockey team. You can't look at their record. I don't care what anybody says. They skate well, they play with good pace. But we have to do a better job as far as puck management. You do that, you make life a lot easier for yourself."

After the first 30 minutes went by scoreless, the Tigers capitalized on a failed clearence attempt when Kuffner got the puck in the circles and beat BSU goalie Michael Bitzer in the right circle to make it 1-0 at 15:45.

Princeton (1-6-1) made it 2-0 three minutes later, when Eric Robinson found Joe Grabowski wide open right in front of Bitzer at the other faceoff dot. His shot whizzed past Bitzer's shoulder and hit a bullseye just inside the post.

The Beavers went into the third period trailing by two goals — the first time since Oct. 22 at North Dakota they trailed by more than a goal.

"We had a good second period, but we ended up losing the second period 2-0," Serratore said. "Once you're down 2-0, your back's against the wall."

A power play opportunity midway through the third helped the Beavers cut into Princeton's lead. Charlie O'Connor dug the puck out of the corner and fed it to Phil Marinaccio behind the net. Marinaccio backhanded to an open Harms, who dangled around Phinney's pad to make it 2-1.

But Max Becker ended the Beavers comeback hopes, skating nearly-coast-to-coast and beating a number of BSU defenders before throwing a backhand under the five-hole of Bitzer.

Serratore pulled Bitzer with more than three minutes to play but a late penalty for too many men on the ice squashed even that slim chance.

"(That penalty) kinda just killed the momentum there," Harms said. "But we just have to keep working. "Try and make sure we're battling at all times in the games and we have to try and stay out of the box a little bit. We need to be better tomorrow."

The Beavers, who outshot the Tigers 36-27 and had 68 shot attempts, will hit the ice for the series finale tonight looking for their first non-conference win.

Serratore said the Beavers won't be dwelling too much on Friday's results.

"This is the life of athletics," he said. "The bottom line is, we've been living a pretty charmed life so far, and you get accustomed to certain things, but this is the cold, hard reality of sports. This is back to reality."

Princeton 4, Bemidji State 1

PU 0 2 2 -- 4

BSU 0 0 1 -- 1

First Period—No scoring. Penalties—None.

Second Period—1, PU, Kuffner (Germain), 15:45; 2, PU, Grabowski (Robinson, Germain), 18:43. Penalties—PU, Topatigh (Interference), 19:30.

Third Period—3, BSU, Harms (Marinaccio, O'Connor), 12:39, PP; 4, PU, Becker (Foster, Grabowski), 16:13; 5, PU, Kuffner (Veronneau, Hallisey), 19:10, EN. Penalties—BSU, M.Fitzgerald (Tripping), 7:32; BSU, Whitecloud (Hooking), 10:01; PU, Topatigh (Holding), 11:44; BSU, Team (Too Many Men), 18:08.