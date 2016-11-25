Wild erupt for 6-2 win over Pittsburgh

Minnesota had scored 17 goals in its 10 previous games. Coyle notched both of his goals during a three-goal first period.

Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and Mikael Granlund also scored for Minnesota (11-7-2), which won back-to-back games for the first time since Oct. 27 and 29. Devan Dubnyk made 34 saves in goal for the Wild.

Phil Kessel scored his sixth goal of the season and Bryan Rust added his third for Pittsburgh (12-6-3), which has one win in its past three games. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 30 for the Penguins.

Minnesota tied a season high with six goals, its most since the third game of the season at home against Los Angeles. The Wild had 36 shots after setting a season high with 44 in a win against Pittsburgh on Nov. 10.

Coyle scored just 40 seconds in as Minnesota pressured Fleury, who fell to 2-7-0 in his career against the Wild. Fleury has allowed 30 goals in the nine games.

Blue Jackets 5, Lightning 3: The Columbus Blue Jackets looked for a strong bounce-back effort and delivered with a convincing road victory. Cam Atkinson, Alexander Wennberg and Brandon Saad each finished with a goal and an assist as the Blue Jackets knocked off the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Friday.

Flames 2, Bruins 1: Chad Johnson continued his hot goaltending, stopping 35 shots, 19 in the third period, to lead the Calgary Flames to a victory over the Boston Bruins on Friday night.

Johnson, 4-1 with a 1.20 goals against average in his last five starts, was bidding for his second straight road shutout when David Pastrnak's 12th goal of the season with 14:05 left. But Sam Bennett, who scored Calgary's first goal, set up Alex Chiasson with the winner 1:10 later.

Johnson, raising his record to 7-3-1 on the season, took over from there.

Red Wings 5, Devils 4: Defenseman Mike Green scored with 1:42 remaining in overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a victory against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Friday night.

The goal came with the teams skating 4-on-4 instead of 3-on-3, as overtime began with the Red Wings on a power play that carried over from regulation.