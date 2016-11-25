Friday's local scoreboard

Vermont 5, St. Cloud State 1

Boston U 4, Princeton 1

Robert Morris 3, Clarkson 3, OT

Syracuse 3, UND 0

First period—1. SU, Lindsay Eastwood 2 (Jessica Sibley, Heather Schwarz) 17:45

Second period—2. SU, Schwarz 6 (Sibley) 12:25

Third period—3. SU, Schwarz 7 (Alysha Burriss, Megan Quinn) 19:11 (en)

Goalie saves—UND: Lexie Shaw 6-5-2—13; SU: Abbey Miller 6-4-9—19

Men's hockey

Friday's results

Princeton 4, Bemidji State 1

Lake Superior State 3, Michigan 1

Notre Dame 5, Holy Cross 3

Mercyhurst 5, Canisius 1

Bowling Green 3, Anchorage 3, OT

Northeastern 6, Minnesota 4

Yale 2, Clarkson 2, OT

Merrimack 5, Providence 2

St. Lawrence 0, Quinnipiac 0, OT

Vermont 4, Massachusetts 2

Omaha 2, Northern Michigan 2, OT

Michigan State 4, UND 3

First period—1. UND, Shane Gersich 11 (Austin Poganski 5, Hayden Shaw 5) 6:57; 2. MSU, Jerad Rosburg 2 (Sam Saliba 2, Carson Gatt 1) 10:40; 3. MSU, Rosburg 3 (Saliba 3) 17:17 (pp). Penalties—Patrick Khodorenko, MSU, tripping, 2:59; Villiam Haag, MSU, hooking, 6:20; Shaw, UND, interference, 9:48; J.T. Stenglein, MSU, roughing, 9:48; Ludvig Hoff, UND, hooking, 16:19

Second period—4. MSU, Connor Wood 1 (Cody Milan 2, Rhett Holland 1) 7:34. Penalties—Mason Appleton, MSU, cross-checking, :14; Hoff, UND, hooking, 1:02; Cole Smith, UND, boarding, 4:00; Joel Janatuinen, UND, slashing, 4:53; Tyson Jost, UND, boarding, 10:20

Third period—5. MSU, Joe Cox 3 (Rosburg 1, Thomas Ebbing 5) 2:35 (pp); 6. UND, Jost 4 (Gersich 9, Colton Poolman 3) 9:16; 7. UND, Jost 5 (Tucker Poolman 10, Gersich 10) 9:47. Penalties—Gage Ausmus, UND, high sticking, :40; Appleton, MSU, contact to the head, 7:49; Appleton, MSU, game misconduct, 7:49; Hayden Shaw, UND, tripping, 9:01

Goalie saves—UND: Cam Johnson 1-13-3—17; MSU: Ed Minney 11-6-13—30

Penalties-minutes—UND 8-16, MSU 6-23

Power plays—UND 1-4, MSU 2-6

Attendance—11,265

Referees—Ian Croft and Andy Thackaberry

College football

FCS playoffs

First-round games

Today

San Diego (9-1) at Cal Poly (7-4)

St. Francis (7-4) at Villanova (8-3)

Weber State (7-4) at Chattanooga (8-3)

Lehigh at New Hampshire (7-4)

Samford (7-4) at Youngstown State (8-3)

Charleston Southern (7-3) at Wofford (8-3

North Carolina A&T (9-2) at Richmond (8-3)

Illinois State (6-5) at Central Arkansas (9-2)

Second-round

Dec. 3

San Diego-Cal Poly winner at No. 1 North Dakota State

St. Francis-Villanova winner at No. 8 South Dakota State

Weber-Chattanooga winner at No. 5 Sam Houston State

Lehigh-New Hampshire winner at No. 4 James Madison

Samford-Youngstown winner at No. 3 Jacksonville State

Charleston So.-Wofford winner at No. 6 The Citadel

N.C. A&T-Richmond winner at No. 7 North Dakota

Illinois State-Central Arkansas winner at No. 2 Eastern Washington

Prep football

Minn. Prep Bowl

Friday's results

9-man championship

Grand Meadow 41, Cleveland-Immanuel 21

Class 2A championship

Caledonia 61, Eden Valley-Watkins 6

Class 4A championship

Benilde-St. Margaret's 31, Winona 28

Class 6A championship

Totino Grace 28, Eden Prairie 20

Women's basketball

Friday's results

Valley City State 102, Crown 27

Angelo State 86,

Minn.-Crookston 67

Ang. St. 24 24 21 17 -- 86

UMC 20 8 22 17 -- 67

Angelo State—Jasmine Prophet 15, Bria Frierson 7, KeAnna Kelly 3, Taylor Dorsey 30, Christina Robinson 8, Natalie Quesnel 4, Madi Greenwood 6, Lexi Murphy 13

Minn.-Crookston—Isieoma Odor 16,Emily Gruber 3, Caitlin Michaelis 7, Micaela Noga 2, Alison Hughes 19, Steph McWilliams 4, Kitri Zezza 2, Kelsey Stinson 5, Lindsey Weber 3, Paige Weakley 6

Cal Poly 73,

N.D. State 46

NDSU 9 11 16 10 -- 46

Cal Poly 16 16 22 19 -- 73

NDSU—Sarah Jacobson 3, Emily Spier 8, Brianna Jones 5, Taylor Thunstedt 13, Rylee Nudell 5, Autumn Ogden 1, Tyrah Spencer 2, Reilly Jacobson 9

Cal Poly—Amanda Lovely 8, Hannah Gilbert 29, Dynn Leaupepe 10, Lynn Leaupepe 9, Breezi Holt 2, Gabby Grupalo 8, Jonni Smith 2, Mary Kate Evans 1, Emily Anderson 3, Nikki Fausey 2

Men's basketball

Friday's results

Valley City State 85, Crown 58

In Dayton, Ohio

Wright State 68, CSU Bakersfield 64

North Florida 76,

UND 75

NF 47 29—76

UND 44 39—75

North Florida—Chris Davenport 4-10 202 10, Romelo Banks 5-6 4-5 14, Aaron Bodager 2-4 0-0 5, Dallas Moore 7-17 3-4 20, Nick Malonga 1-3 0-0 3, Karlos Odum 0-2 4-4 4, Wajid Aminu 2-4 0-0 4, CJ Fisher 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett Sams 4-7 3-5 14, Aaron Horne 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-55 16-20 76

UND—Conner Avants 0-3 0-0 00, Drick Bernstine 4-6 0-4 8, Geno Crandall 4-10 5-8 13, Corey Baldwin 0-2 0- 0, Quinton Hooker 11-18 3-5 29, Josh Collins 1-3 3-4 5, Billy Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Carson Shanks 2-4 4-4 8, Cortez Seales 6-11 0-0 12. Totals 28-58 15-25 75

3-pointers—NF 8-20 (Davenport 0-3, Bodager 1-3, Moore 3-5, Malonga 1-3, Sams 3-5, Horne 0-1; UND 4-19 (Crandall 0-1, Baldwin 0-2, Hooker 4-11, Collins 0-1, Brown 0-2, Seales 0-2); Rebounds—NF 39 (Davenport 8), UND 28 (Bernstine 9); Assists—NF 15 (Davenport 4), UND 19 (Crandall 5, Bernstine 4, Seales 4)

Girls hockey

Friday's results

Crookston 4, Park Rapids 2

Second period—1. PR, Taylor Pingrey 8:37; 2. C, Haley Mehus (MacKenzie Epema, Ali Hutter) 12:13

Third period—3. C, Maddie Nicholls (Macy Strem, Mehus) 4:09; 4. PF, Alexa Kennedy (Paige Myhre, Taylor Sagen) 4:50; 5. C, Nicholls (Strem, Jayden Allrich) 8:50; 6. C, Nicholls 11:32

Goalie saves—PR: Julia Smith 33; C: Brelee Jobe 16

Thief River Falls 4, West Fargo 0

First period—1. Kora Torkelson (Shelby Breiland, Khloe Lund) 8:36; 2. Dakota Klosterman (Callie Fagerstrom) 6:31

Second period—3. Torkelson (Jaimee Nelson, Marryn Dalager) 3:14

Third period—4. Torkelson (Fagerstrom, Madison Poole) 4:44

Goalie saves—WF: 46, TRF: 13

Boys hockey

Friday's results

Bismarck 4, West Fargo 2

Bismarck Century 4, Fargo North 1