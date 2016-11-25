Friday's local scoreboard
Women's hockey
Friday's results
Duluth 4, Harvard 1
Wisconsin 3, Cornell 0
Lindenwood 5, Minnesota State 1
Vermont 5, St. Cloud State 1
Boston U 4, Princeton 1
Robert Morris 3, Clarkson 3, OT
Syracuse 3, UND 0
First period—1. SU, Lindsay Eastwood 2 (Jessica Sibley, Heather Schwarz) 17:45
Second period—2. SU, Schwarz 6 (Sibley) 12:25
Third period—3. SU, Schwarz 7 (Alysha Burriss, Megan Quinn) 19:11 (en)
Goalie saves—UND: Lexie Shaw 6-5-2—13; SU: Abbey Miller 6-4-9—19
Men's hockey
Friday's results
Princeton 4, Bemidji State 1
Lake Superior State 3, Michigan 1
Notre Dame 5, Holy Cross 3
Mercyhurst 5, Canisius 1
Bowling Green 3, Anchorage 3, OT
Northeastern 6, Minnesota 4
Yale 2, Clarkson 2, OT
Merrimack 5, Providence 2
St. Lawrence 0, Quinnipiac 0, OT
Vermont 4, Massachusetts 2
Omaha 2, Northern Michigan 2, OT
Michigan State 4, UND 3
First period—1. UND, Shane Gersich 11 (Austin Poganski 5, Hayden Shaw 5) 6:57; 2. MSU, Jerad Rosburg 2 (Sam Saliba 2, Carson Gatt 1) 10:40; 3. MSU, Rosburg 3 (Saliba 3) 17:17 (pp). Penalties—Patrick Khodorenko, MSU, tripping, 2:59; Villiam Haag, MSU, hooking, 6:20; Shaw, UND, interference, 9:48; J.T. Stenglein, MSU, roughing, 9:48; Ludvig Hoff, UND, hooking, 16:19
Second period—4. MSU, Connor Wood 1 (Cody Milan 2, Rhett Holland 1) 7:34. Penalties—Mason Appleton, MSU, cross-checking, :14; Hoff, UND, hooking, 1:02; Cole Smith, UND, boarding, 4:00; Joel Janatuinen, UND, slashing, 4:53; Tyson Jost, UND, boarding, 10:20
Third period—5. MSU, Joe Cox 3 (Rosburg 1, Thomas Ebbing 5) 2:35 (pp); 6. UND, Jost 4 (Gersich 9, Colton Poolman 3) 9:16; 7. UND, Jost 5 (Tucker Poolman 10, Gersich 10) 9:47. Penalties—Gage Ausmus, UND, high sticking, :40; Appleton, MSU, contact to the head, 7:49; Appleton, MSU, game misconduct, 7:49; Hayden Shaw, UND, tripping, 9:01
Goalie saves—UND: Cam Johnson 1-13-3—17; MSU: Ed Minney 11-6-13—30
Penalties-minutes—UND 8-16, MSU 6-23
Power plays—UND 1-4, MSU 2-6
Attendance—11,265
Referees—Ian Croft and Andy Thackaberry
College football
FCS playoffs
First-round games
Today
San Diego (9-1) at Cal Poly (7-4)
St. Francis (7-4) at Villanova (8-3)
Weber State (7-4) at Chattanooga (8-3)
Lehigh at New Hampshire (7-4)
Samford (7-4) at Youngstown State (8-3)
Charleston Southern (7-3) at Wofford (8-3
North Carolina A&T (9-2) at Richmond (8-3)
Illinois State (6-5) at Central Arkansas (9-2)
Second-round
Dec. 3
San Diego-Cal Poly winner at No. 1 North Dakota State
St. Francis-Villanova winner at No. 8 South Dakota State
Weber-Chattanooga winner at No. 5 Sam Houston State
Lehigh-New Hampshire winner at No. 4 James Madison
Samford-Youngstown winner at No. 3 Jacksonville State
Charleston So.-Wofford winner at No. 6 The Citadel
N.C. A&T-Richmond winner at No. 7 North Dakota
Illinois State-Central Arkansas winner at No. 2 Eastern Washington
Prep football
Minn. Prep Bowl
Friday's results
9-man championship
Grand Meadow 41, Cleveland-Immanuel 21
Class 2A championship
Caledonia 61, Eden Valley-Watkins 6
Class 4A championship
Benilde-St. Margaret's 31, Winona 28
Class 6A championship
Totino Grace 28, Eden Prairie 20
Women's basketball
Friday's results
Valley City State 102, Crown 27
Angelo State 86,
Minn.-Crookston 67
Ang. St. 24 24 21 17 -- 86
UMC 20 8 22 17 -- 67
Angelo State—Jasmine Prophet 15, Bria Frierson 7, KeAnna Kelly 3, Taylor Dorsey 30, Christina Robinson 8, Natalie Quesnel 4, Madi Greenwood 6, Lexi Murphy 13
Minn.-Crookston—Isieoma Odor 16,Emily Gruber 3, Caitlin Michaelis 7, Micaela Noga 2, Alison Hughes 19, Steph McWilliams 4, Kitri Zezza 2, Kelsey Stinson 5, Lindsey Weber 3, Paige Weakley 6
Cal Poly 73,
N.D. State 46
NDSU 9 11 16 10 -- 46
Cal Poly 16 16 22 19 -- 73
NDSU—Sarah Jacobson 3, Emily Spier 8, Brianna Jones 5, Taylor Thunstedt 13, Rylee Nudell 5, Autumn Ogden 1, Tyrah Spencer 2, Reilly Jacobson 9
Cal Poly—Amanda Lovely 8, Hannah Gilbert 29, Dynn Leaupepe 10, Lynn Leaupepe 9, Breezi Holt 2, Gabby Grupalo 8, Jonni Smith 2, Mary Kate Evans 1, Emily Anderson 3, Nikki Fausey 2
Men's basketball
Friday's results
Valley City State 85, Crown 58
In Dayton, Ohio
Wright State 68, CSU Bakersfield 64
North Florida 76,
UND 75
NF 47 29—76
UND 44 39—75
North Florida—Chris Davenport 4-10 202 10, Romelo Banks 5-6 4-5 14, Aaron Bodager 2-4 0-0 5, Dallas Moore 7-17 3-4 20, Nick Malonga 1-3 0-0 3, Karlos Odum 0-2 4-4 4, Wajid Aminu 2-4 0-0 4, CJ Fisher 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett Sams 4-7 3-5 14, Aaron Horne 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-55 16-20 76
UND—Conner Avants 0-3 0-0 00, Drick Bernstine 4-6 0-4 8, Geno Crandall 4-10 5-8 13, Corey Baldwin 0-2 0- 0, Quinton Hooker 11-18 3-5 29, Josh Collins 1-3 3-4 5, Billy Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Carson Shanks 2-4 4-4 8, Cortez Seales 6-11 0-0 12. Totals 28-58 15-25 75
3-pointers—NF 8-20 (Davenport 0-3, Bodager 1-3, Moore 3-5, Malonga 1-3, Sams 3-5, Horne 0-1; UND 4-19 (Crandall 0-1, Baldwin 0-2, Hooker 4-11, Collins 0-1, Brown 0-2, Seales 0-2); Rebounds—NF 39 (Davenport 8), UND 28 (Bernstine 9); Assists—NF 15 (Davenport 4), UND 19 (Crandall 5, Bernstine 4, Seales 4)
Girls hockey
Friday's results
Crookston 4, Park Rapids 2
Second period—1. PR, Taylor Pingrey 8:37; 2. C, Haley Mehus (MacKenzie Epema, Ali Hutter) 12:13
Third period—3. C, Maddie Nicholls (Macy Strem, Mehus) 4:09; 4. PF, Alexa Kennedy (Paige Myhre, Taylor Sagen) 4:50; 5. C, Nicholls (Strem, Jayden Allrich) 8:50; 6. C, Nicholls 11:32
Goalie saves—PR: Julia Smith 33; C: Brelee Jobe 16
Thief River Falls 4, West Fargo 0
First period—1. Kora Torkelson (Shelby Breiland, Khloe Lund) 8:36; 2. Dakota Klosterman (Callie Fagerstrom) 6:31
Second period—3. Torkelson (Jaimee Nelson, Marryn Dalager) 3:14
Third period—4. Torkelson (Fagerstrom, Madison Poole) 4:44
Goalie saves—WF: 46, TRF: 13
Boys hockey
Friday's results
Bismarck 4, West Fargo 2
Bismarck Century 4, Fargo North 1