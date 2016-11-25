Minnesota holds Southern Illinois in check

Freshman guard Amir Coffey's 13 points and sophomore guard Dupree McBrayer's 11 points and six assists led the way for the Gophers (6-0), who had scored at least 80 points in each of their first five games.

The Salukis (3-3) received 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks from junior center Thik Bol, but they didn't come close to hitting their season average of 81.0 points per game. Southern Illinois shot just 31 percent from the field and 2 of 17 from 3-point range as Minnesota clamped down at crucial junctures in each half.

Southern Illinois claimed an 18-14 lead with 8:26 left in the first half after senior point guard Mike Rodriguez (7 points, 9 assists) set up sophomore forward Austin Weiher for a 3-pointer and a jumper. The Salukis didn't score again for 8 minutes and 10 seconds as the Gophers stiffened during a 12-0 run.

Sophomore power forward Jordan Murphy and Coffey started the spree with transition dunks, then junior guard Nate Mason (11 points) converted a 3-pointer and a layup to give Minnesota a 23-18 lead.

The Gophers took a 29-20 lead into the locker room and the Salukis struggled to get closer in the second half. Bol's dunk with 17:38 left narrowed the gap to 32-26, but Coffey answered with a dunk and a layup.

Rodriguez's free throw with 13:25 to play chopped the margin to 39-32, but that led to another extended dry spell for the Salukis. They waited 7:12 for their next basket — a Weiher layup — as Minnesota enjoyed an 8-0 run that all but put the game out of reach.

Minnesota played without junior center Reggie Lynch (9.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg) due to an ankle injury.