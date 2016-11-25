Friday's local clipboard; UND loses to North Florida

The loss was the first of the season for the Fighting Hawks (3-1), who trailed by as many as 14 points, but rallied with a strong second half spearheaded by Big Sky Preseason MVP Quinton Hooker, who finished with 29 points.

Hooker's free throw with 18 seconds to go gave UND a 75-74 lead.

After Moore scored with eight seconds, UND didn't call a timeout. UND's Geno Crandall took the inbounds pass and drove down the floor before launching an off-balance shot from roughly 10 feet that didn't drop.

"Our guys came out in the second half and defended at a higher level," said UND coach Brian Jones said. "We did a good job against that zone, attacking it and getting high-percentage shots. Two of our last three possessions, we got the looks we wanted, but they came down at the end and made a big shot when we needed one more stop."

There were 15 lead changes in the game.

Crandall finished with 13 points and classmate Cortez Seales added a season-high 12 points off the bench for UND, who yielded only 29 second-half points to the Ospreys after falling behind 47-39 at the break.

Moore, who is the reigning Atlantic Sun Player of the Year and is already UNF's career scoring leader, helped the Ospreys overcome 21 turnovers by pulling down six rebounds in a category his team held the edge in at 39-28.

UND shot 50 percent from the floor in the opening 20 minutes and held a 16-9 advantage at one point, but a drought in the middle of the first half allowed the Ospreys to turn that deficit into as much as a 14-point lead.

UND will play host Wright State today at 6 p.m.