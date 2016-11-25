UND volleyball team awaits tournament announcement

"I'm thankful for that day because that's the day we were up 2-0 at Idaho State and we wound up losing," said Pryor. "From that point, the kids made a real conscious choice. They were going to get consistent, and they did. They decided, 'We can do this.' There was some belief and good leadership from our senior, Chelsea Moser, and some of our juniors."

From that Idaho State loss, UND reeled off 11 straight wins, taking 36 out of 39 sets. And the streak culminated with UND winning the Big Sky Conference postseason tournament last week for a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

UND will find out Sunday night who and where it will play next week in the first round.

There isn't much suspense, at least in Pryor's mind, where the Fighting Hawks will go.

UND likely will play Minnesota in a first-round game in Minneapolis.

"We're going to play Minnesota," predicted Pryor.

UND dropped a 25-12, 21-25, 25-20, 25-18 decision to the Gophers on Sept. 16 in Minneapolis. The Gophers currently are ranked No. 2 in the country.

Pryor said the top 16 seeds in the tournament host first-round matchups. There will be four teams in Minneapolis. It's likely the Hawks will be seeded No. 4 and will draw the Gophers in the opener.

The NCAA tries for regionalization as much as possible in the first rounds of the volleyball tournament. Last season, Northern Arizona won the Big Sky and was sent to Los Angeles.

UND has been a Big Sky contender during all three of Pryor's seasons at UND. But this year's surge surprised Pryor somewhat.

"I could give you the coach speak answer that we knew all along that we had it in us and all of that stuff; but no," he said. "But I knew we had talent.

"I thought we had a chance to win the conference tournament this year. But I thought winning it outright would be tough. I told Brian (Faison) before the tournament that I thought we were a little ahead of schedule."

UND will take a 26-9 record into the tournament. The Gophers are 24-4.

If the NCAA does not send UND to Minnesota, the other likely destinations would be Wisconsin or Nebraska, said Pryor.

"Our kids are excited," said Pryor. "They're not like, 'Let's just get one. Let's see if we can shock some people.' "

Viewing party set

UND will host a viewing party Sunday night at The Betty as the Fighting Hawks will find out who and where they will play in the upcoming 64-team NCAA volleyball tournament.

The NCAA Selection Show is set to air at 8 p.m., Sunday on ESPNU.

The viewing party is a free event and will be open to the media and general public.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. with the activities happening in the main gym as they watch the ESPNU feed on the video boards.