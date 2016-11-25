N.D. East Region wrestling at a glance

Region champions

106: Justin Harms, WF; 113: Parker Larson, VC; 120: Jonathan Fraase*, South; 126: Noah Wiek, Wahpeton; 132: Jake Ashline*, VC; 138: Jared Franek, WF; 145: Jacob Franek*, WF; 152: Bryce Burnside*, FD; 160: Aaron Deike, Wahpeton; 170: Kyle Bjugstad, Wahpeton; 182: Jesse Shearer, WF; 195: Chase Teiken, WF; 220: Jordan Magnuson*, VC; 285: Brandon Metz, WF.

* Senior in 2015-16

State individual tournament

Top 5 teams & East Region scores

1. Bismarck 219; 2. West Fargo 173.5; 3. Bismarck Century 169; 4. Minot 143.5; 5. Wahpeton 122; 9. Fargo Davies 108; 10. Valley City 99; 11. Fargo South 73; 14. GF Red River 54; 15. GF Central 44; 18. WF Sheyenne 21; 19. Devils Lake 7; 20. Fargo North 3.

State individual champions

106: Justin Harms, WF; 113: Ryan Ripplinger, Bismarck; 120: Brody Armstrong, Minot; 126: Dillon Spaulding*, Bismarck; 132: Mason Schulz, Century; 138: Jared Franek, WF; 145: Taylor Nein*, Bismarck; 152: Bryce Burnside*, FD; 160: Paxton Mewes*, Jamestown; 170: Dale Spilman, Mandan; 182: Jesse Shearer, WF; 195: Chase Teiken, WF; 220: Jordan Magnuson*, VC; 285: Brandon Metz, WF.

State dual tournament

Championship

Bismarck 37, Bismarck Century 29

Third place

Minot 46, Valley City 17

A look ahead to 2016-17

Four teams to watch

Fargo Davies: The Eagles have five returning state placers, led by Jaden Mairs (fourth) and Alex Skaare (fifth). Davies has six wrestlers in the top six in the first state coaches' poll, including Mairs at No. 1 at 145 pounds.

Valley City: Valley City has proven quality. Five individuals are returning state placers; five Hi-Liners have top-six spots in the initial state coaches' rankings. Parker Larson (No. 4 ranking) and Logan Erlandson (fifth at state last season) lead the way.

Wahpeton: Six Huskies have top-six rankings in the initial state coaches' poll, topped by Aaron Deike (second) and Gavin LaNoue (second). They are two of five returning state placers in the lineup.

West Fargo: The Packers have five returning state champions in Justin Harms, Jared Franek, Jesse Shearer, Chase Teiken and Brandon Metz. That alone should make them contenders.

Top region returners

Wins

Brandon Metz, WF, 48-0; Jesse Shearer, WF, 47-2; Jared Franek 47-3; Justin Harms, WF, 44-6; Logan Erlandson, VC, 42-16; Chase Teiken, WF, 40-6; Parker Larson, VC, 39-9; Rylee Bjork, VC, 38-19; Brady Terrill, GFC, 37-15; Jaden Oestern, VC, 36-16; Jon Langer, VC, 36-20; Noah Wiek, Wahp, 35-10; Gordon Isher, GFC, 35-15; Gavin LeNoue, Wahp, 34-7; Carlos Balboa, GFC, 32-10; Aaron Deike, Wahp, 31-6; Jared Undem, VC, 31-17; Jaden Mairs, FD, 29-12; Kolby Johnson, FD, 29-16; Jaustin Opatz, VC, 29-17; Kyle Bjugstad, Wahp, 28-12; Nathan Fraase, South, 28-22

State placers

First: Justin Harms, Jared Franek, Jesse Shearer, Chase Teiken and Brandon Metz, West Fargo; second: Aaron Deike, Wahpeton; third: Carlos Balboa, GFC; Noah Wiek and Gavin Lenoue, Wahpeton; fourth: Jaden Mairs, FD; Cade Pederson, WF; fifth: Brady Terrill, GFC; Logan Erlandson, VC; Kyle Bjugstad, Wahpeton; sixth: Parker Larson, VC; Kolby Johnson, FD; seventh: Brody Mohn and Alex Skaare, FD; Nathan Fraase, South; Jaden Oestern, VC; eighth: Gordon Isler, GFC; Parker Vilandre, DL; Hunter Berg, Wahpeton; Jared Undem and Rylee Bjork, VC; Brody Farmer, WF Sheyenne; Andre Baguma, FD.