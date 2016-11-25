Grand Forks prep wrestling at a glance

Other returning regulars: Jr. Carson Williams (15-8), soph. Ethan Lee (13-19), sr. Cam Anderson (8-28), sr. Jace Posten (3-17).

Potential new impact wrestlers: Soph. Brock Brandon, soph. Will Rohrich, soph. Cameron Bridgeford, soph. Grant Sullivan, fr. Tyson Gass, fr. Joshua Isassi, fr. Evan Bridgeford.

Knights coach Welsh says: "With 37 wrestlers out, we have a lot of depth and a lot of competition. I think we'll be very competitive. We have three state placers coming back and we hope a few more guys will take a step up and contend for state places, too. We have quality depth.''

Noteworthy: The Knights are in a first-year co-op with Sacred Heart. In Central's season-opening loss to Valley City, three Sacred Heart wrestlers—Evan Bridgeford, Cameron Bridgeford and Will Rohrich—were in the lineup.

GF Red River

Coach: Jason Trainer.

2015-16 record: 7-18.

Key graduation losses: Malek Larimer, Wyatt Goulet, Logan Goulet, Carter Buelow, Zach Hettwer.

Returning state qualifiers: Soph. Landon Oster (18-19), jr. Trey Larimer (19-30), jr. Jaden Haugen (18-26), jr. Seth Hanson (11-17), jr. Mason Egeland (5-25), soph. Gaige Braswell (5-16; transfer from GF Central).

Other returning regulars: Sr. Hunter Stauss (6-17), soph. Isaac Piseno (7-11), soph. Gavyn Erickson (6-13).

Potential new impact wrestlers: Jr. Liam Ogren, fr. Gavyn Erickson, fr. Kaden Rohloff.

Roughriders coach Trainer says: "We'll be very young up and down the lineup, with one senior on the team. We're building, hoping to make some noise at the region and state tournaments. We have athletes in the room. We'll get better. We're looking at Oster, Larimer, Hagen, Hanson and Stauss as kids we hope will be placing at the state tournament.''

Noteworthy: Red River is in a first-year co-op with East Grand Forks Senior High. Four wrestlers from EGF are on the roster, with Jaden Fjestad (4-14) having varsity experience. . . . Trainer is a first-year coach at Red River. His last coaching experience was as head coach at Minot Ryan in 2007-09.