Devils Lake, Red River players make all-state team

Here's a look at the area picks on the AAA all-state team. No positions are designated for second-team selections.

First team

Zach Dahlen, Devils Lake: The senior caught 47 passes for 698 yards. He led the region in average receiving yards per game (77.6) and touchdown receptions (11). On defense, he was in on 29 tackles and had three interceptions.

Second team

Zach Gutterud, GF Red River: The senior linebacker was the defensive points leader for the Roughriders. He was in on 69 tackles, with 7.7 tackles for lost yardage and 13 quarterback knockdowns. On offense he rushed for 152 yards and caught eight passes for 126 yards.

Will Rakowski, GF Red River: The senior anchored the line on an offense that averaged 20.5 points and 294 yards in total offense per game.

Nick Stahl, GF Red River: The senior made 70 tackles from his defensive line position, with 6.85 tackles for losses and six quarterback hurries.

Hunter Fee, Devils Lake: The senior anchored the line for a Firebirds offense that averaged 229 yards in total offense per game. He made 54 tackles on defense.

Jake Mertens, Devils Lake: The senior was 91-of-192 passing for 1,259 yards. He tied for first in the region in touchdown passes (13) and was second in average passing yardage per game (139.9). On defense, Mertens had 36 tackles and a team-high four interceptions.