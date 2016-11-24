Section 8A boys hockey at a glance

Defensemen

EGF Senior High: Trevor Selk*; Thief River Falls: Wyatt Orloff*, Brendan Bushy; Crookston: Cody Wardner*; Warroad: Jade Cole*; Park Rapids: Kiefer Miller*; Red Lake Falls: Taylor Kenfield*; Kittson County Central: Alex Donaldson; Lake of the Woods: Nathan Poolman, Luke Krause; Detroit Lakes: Josh Bollig*, Jack DeConcini

Goalies

Thief River Falls: Kade Nelson*; Red Lake Falls: Bailey Schmitz*; Detroit Lakes: Austin Fritz*; Bagley-Fosston: Ben Thoma

* Senior in 2015-16

(AS) All-state in 2015-16

Tournament time

Section 8A

Semifinals

Thief River Falls 4, Detroit Lakes 0

EGF Senior High 3, Warroad 2

Championship

Thief River Falls 3, EGF Senior High 1

Thief River Falls finished third at the state tournament

A look ahead to 2016-17

Four teams to watch

Crookston: The Pirates are expected to have some scoring depth. Top returning scorer Dane Anderson (17 goals-16 assists) will skate on a line with freshman Ben Andringa and Zach Markovich, a regular two years ago who didn't play last season. Ethan Magsam leads the second line. Ben Trostad and Ethan Christopherson are veterans in the defensive unit in front of 6-4, 200-pound goalie Cade Salentine.

EGF Senior High: The strength of the Green Wave figured to be their offense—and that was before Nick Lund, an all-stater at Grand Forks Central last season, transferred to Senior High. He joins Coby Stauss (9-5), Hunter Olson (7-9) and all-section pick Bauer Brown (14-12). Senior High lacks experience on its defensive corps and in goal.

Thief River Falls: The Prowlers have a rich tradition. They also graduated 12 seniors from last season's 8A championship team, so the lineup will be young and inexperienced. Christian Larson (4-6), Zach Lee (4-5) and Aaron Myers (2-3) are the top returning forwards and likely will pick up the scoring slack. Brady Anderson (0-2) and Brandon Gehrls are the most experienced defensemen.

Warroad: The strength figures to be on defense for the Warriors. Max Marvin (2-13) and Tanner Hallett (4-2) are returning regulars on that unit, and Tristan Johnson and Keaton Hoffman saw some playing time. In goal, Parker Orchard returns after splitting time in the nets last season. Beau Wilmer (15-12) is the top returning forward, with Carter Pelland (2-4) and Kip Knutson (1-4) also having some varsity experience.

Top returners

Scoring

Goals-assists--points

Brandon Klipping, RLF, 15-24--39

Chase Schmitz, RLF, 13-22--35

Dane Anderson, Cr, 17-16--33

Josh Naucieri, N. Lakes, 17-16--33

Dalton Agnes, B-F, 16-12--28

Nolan Bushee, RLF, 15-13--28

Beau Wilmer, War, 15-12--27

Bauer Brown, EGF, 14-12--26

Jack DeConcini, DL, 8-16--24

Joshua Dukek, B-F, 15-7--22

Jarret Johnson, PR, 12-10--22

Alex Donaldson, KCC, 17-7--19

Casey Kallock, EGF, 6-13--19

Trey Seebold, DL, 10-9--19

Ethan Magsam, Cr, 10-8--18

Nick Derrick, EGF, 9-8--17

Hunter Olson, EGF, 7-9--16

Asher Chorney, LOW, 9-6--15

Max Marvin, War, 2-13--15

Luke Krause, LOW, 9-5--14

Coby Stauss, EGF, 9-5--14

Goalies

(Goals-against avg., save %)

Matt Stangel, NL, 1.98, .921

Austin Jerger, PR, 3.34, .879

Parker Orchard, War, 3.43, .871

Jaeger Reed, NL, 4.06, .896

Ben Thoma, Bag, 4.91, .882

Compiled by Greg DeVillers