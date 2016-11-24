Search
    EGF boys hockey at a glance

    By Greg DeVillers Today at 8:58 p.m.

    Coach: Scott Koberinski.

    2015-16 record: 15-11-2, lost 3-1 to Thief River Falls in Section 8A championship.

    Key graduation losses: Trevor Selk, Tanner Tweten, Jarod Reak, Braden Shea, Tommy Pace, Davis Beauchamp, Wyatt Swanson, Ethan Kringlen

    Top returners: Sr. F Bauer Brown (14 goals-12 assists), sr. D Casey Kallock (6-13), sr. F Nick Derrick (9-8), sr. F Hunter Olson (7-9), jr. F Coby Stauss (9-5), sr. F Tyler Schauer (3-5).

    Potential new impact players: Sr. F Nick Lund, jr. F/D Justin Kallock, soph. F Carter Beck, soph. D Luke Vonesh, soph. C Tanner Mack.

    Green Wave coach Koberinski says: "We should have some good depth at forward. Bauer was all-section last year. Lund is a big addition. And Hunter and Coby have made huge strides since last season. How we play when we don't have the puck is the question mark. We're inexperienced, with a lot of new guys on defense and in goal. The defensemen skate well. It's just a matter of adjusting to the speed of the varsity game.''

    Noteworthy: Lund was an all-stater at Grand Forks Central last season, scoring 29 goals and adding 22 assists. He is at Senior High after becoming ineligible at Central due to state transfer rules.

