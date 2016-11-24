Vikings' offensive line suffers two more casualties

Berger was not the only offensive linemen lost, however. Right tackle Jeremiah Sirles injured his hip in the third quarter.

Nick Easton replaced Berger at center, his first time playing the position for the Vikings after lining up as an extra blocker in short yardage this season.

"It's the nature of the game; you've got to be ready to fill in," said Easton, whom Minnesota acquired in 2015 in a trade with San Francisco. "There was obviously good and bad; things to learn from."

Rookie Willie Beavers, a fourth-round pick out of Western Michigan, replaced Sirles, becoming the 12th offensive lineman to play this season for the Vikings.

"Sometimes, I don't have words for it," said left guard Alex Boone.

Sirles, who injured his left hip, was scheduled to be examined further when the team returned to Minnesota.

"I'm going to get checked out," he said. "I'm hoping everything's going to be OK. I'm going to do everything I can to fight and hopefully not miss any time."

The Vikings ran the ball better than usual, averaging 5.1 yards on 16 carries. And they managed to protect quarterback Sam Bradford, who was not sacked.

But they also did not expose him to any deep dropbacks, sticking with the short passing game that produced yards in bits.

"It's not ideal, given that we lost a couple guys today," Bradford said. "The guys that came in I thought did a great job. It's never easy to not get a ton of reps coming in to play. I thought they came in and fought, played well and gave us a chance."

Next platoon up.

"I love these guys," said Easton. "That sentiment is true for everyone. We're ready to fight. We still believe in ourselves."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.