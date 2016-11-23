Dubnyk, Wild 'D' edge Jets

Minnesota center Mikko Koivu scored his third goal of the season, defenseman Jonas Brodin added his second and Zach Parise finished with an empty-netter for Minnesota (10-7-2), which won for the second time in five games. Dubnyk continued his stellar season as the Wild earned another close win against its Central Division rivals.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced for Winnipeg (9-11-2), which has lost four games in a row, all on the road. Blake Wheeler scored his seventh of the season for the Jets.

Eight of the previous 12 games between the two teams had been a one-goal finish.

Winnipeg thought it had tied the game with 10 minutes left after Wheeler tipped home a wide shot from defenseman Tobias Enstrom. A video review showed Nikolaj Ehlers entered the zone offside, negating the goal.

Minnesota beat Boston 1-0 last week after a video review showed a Bruins' player offside.

Brodin followed shortly with a shot that deflected off the stick of Jets forward Brandon Tanev and past Hellebuyck.

Wheeler's next attempt counted. Defenseman Dustin Byfuglien's big shot from the point was stopped by Dubnyk, but Wheeler was there to tip the rebound between the goaltender's legs.

Dubnyk has allowed 12 goals in his past 11 games. He entered the night ranked third in the NHL in goals-against average (1.59) and save percentage (.949). The 6-foot-6 goaltender has kept Minnesota alive during a November stretch in which they've scored 14 goals in 10 games.

Scoring proved troublesome again, but Koivu scored for the first time in 11 games. Jason Zucker chased down a dump-in pass behind the Jets' goal. Zucker and linemate Mikael Granlund worked for possession before Zucker knocked the puck to the front of the net where Koivu was wide open and snapped a shot past Hellebuyck.