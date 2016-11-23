Search
    N.D. East Region boys hockey at a glance

    By Greg DeVillers Today at 3:19 p.m.

    N.D. East Region boys hockey preview

    A look back at 2015-16

    All-region

    Forwards

    Red River: Max Miller (AS)*, Braden Costello; GF Central: Grant Johnson (AS), Nick Lund (AS); Grafton-Park River: Levi Cudmore*; West Fargo: Isaac Anderson (AS)*, Stone Sandoval*; Fargo South-Shanley: Riley Giauque (AS)*, Luke Sandy (AS).

    Defensemen

    Red River: Brock Montgomery (AS)*; GF Central: Collin Caulfield (AS); Devils Lake: Matthew Boren (AS); West Fargo: Grant Ellenson (AS)*.

    Goalies

    West Fargo: Coleton Espe (AS)*; Fargo Davies: Jordan Elliott (AS)*.

    * Senior in 2015-16

    (AS) All-state in 2015-16

    Tournament time

    East Region

    Championship: Red River 5, GF Central 4

    Loser-out state qualifier: Fargo Davies 5, Grafton/PR 4

    Loser-out state qualifier: West Fargo 5, Fargo South-Shanley 2

    State tournament

    Championship: Red River 4, Bismarck High 3

    Third: GF Central 4, West Fargo 2

    Fifth: Fargo Davies 3, Minot 2

    A look ahead to 2016-17

    Four teams to watch

    Fargo Davies: Graduation hit the Eagles hard, as 14 seniors were on last season's 13-13-0 team. One area Davies does figure to be strong is on offense. Back are three of last season's top five scorers in Hunter Lucas (13-12), Nate Eslinger (13-10) and Jay Buchholz (7-15).

    Fargo South-Shanley: The Bruins graduated eight seniors from a 10-13-1 team. They have one of the state's top scorers in Lucas Sandy (26 goals-27 points). The rest of the offense is unproven, however, with Sean Braun (8-4) the next-highest returning scorer. South-Shanley does have an experienced defensive unit, led by Brody Davidson and Mason Lantz.

    GF Central: The Knights have more proven scoring than any team in the region. Grant Johnson (32 goals-43 assists) is the leading returning scorer in the region. Boe Bjorge, Collin Caulfield, Zack Murphy, Judd Caulfield and Cam Olstad all are in the top 10. Collin Caulfield and goalie Kaleb Johnson lead the defense.

    GF Red River: At 27-0, the Roughriders became only the second team in the state's history of the sport to have an undefeated season. That was a senior-heavy lineup. Braden Costello (27-25) and Mason Salquist (23-23) are a strong 1-2 scoring punch, with Luke LaMoine joining them on the first line. Reed Turner, Riley Thingvold and Jake Arel are expected to form a solid second line.

    Top returners

    Scoring

    Goals-assists--points

    Grant Johnson, GFC, 32-43--75

    Luke Sandy, FSS, 26-27--53

    Braden Costello, RR, 27-25--52

    Mason Salquist, RR, 23-23--46

    Boe Bjorge, GFC, 16-19--35

    Collin Caulfield, GFC, 3-28--31

    Zack Murphy, GFC 11-20--31

    Judd Caulfield, GFC 13-14--27

    Cam Olstad, GFC, 11-16--27

    Brody Sherod, WF, 17-10--27

    Hunter Lucas, FD, 13-12--25

    Matthew Boren, DL, 8-16--24

    Nate Eslinger, FD, 13-10--23

    Jay Buchholz, FD, 7-15--22

    Ryan Reule, DL, 10-11--21

    Austin Schoenberg, WF, 4-14--18

    Wyatt Wardner, G/PR, 7-9--16

    Tyrese Murph, GFC, 6-10--16

    Brady Johnson, DL, 7-8--15

    Brandt Kolpack, FN, 7-7--14

    Goalies

    (Goals-against avg., save %)

    Jacob Mehlhoff, RR, 2.28, .848

    Kaleb Johnson, GFC, 2.62, .894

    Wyatt Ness, DL, 3.11, .906

    Benjamin Bryant, FS/S, 5.37, .873

    Ryley Pladson, FN, 5.52, .858

    Compiled by Greg DeVillers

