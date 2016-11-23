N.D. East Region boys hockey at a glance
N.D. East Region boys hockey preview
A look back at 2015-16
All-region
Forwards
Red River: Max Miller (AS)*, Braden Costello; GF Central: Grant Johnson (AS), Nick Lund (AS); Grafton-Park River: Levi Cudmore*; West Fargo: Isaac Anderson (AS)*, Stone Sandoval*; Fargo South-Shanley: Riley Giauque (AS)*, Luke Sandy (AS).
Defensemen
Red River: Brock Montgomery (AS)*; GF Central: Collin Caulfield (AS); Devils Lake: Matthew Boren (AS); West Fargo: Grant Ellenson (AS)*.
Goalies
West Fargo: Coleton Espe (AS)*; Fargo Davies: Jordan Elliott (AS)*.
* Senior in 2015-16
(AS) All-state in 2015-16
Tournament time
East Region
Championship: Red River 5, GF Central 4
Loser-out state qualifier: Fargo Davies 5, Grafton/PR 4
Loser-out state qualifier: West Fargo 5, Fargo South-Shanley 2
State tournament
Championship: Red River 4, Bismarck High 3
Third: GF Central 4, West Fargo 2
Fifth: Fargo Davies 3, Minot 2
A look ahead to 2016-17
Four teams to watch
Fargo Davies: Graduation hit the Eagles hard, as 14 seniors were on last season's 13-13-0 team. One area Davies does figure to be strong is on offense. Back are three of last season's top five scorers in Hunter Lucas (13-12), Nate Eslinger (13-10) and Jay Buchholz (7-15).
Fargo South-Shanley: The Bruins graduated eight seniors from a 10-13-1 team. They have one of the state's top scorers in Lucas Sandy (26 goals-27 points). The rest of the offense is unproven, however, with Sean Braun (8-4) the next-highest returning scorer. South-Shanley does have an experienced defensive unit, led by Brody Davidson and Mason Lantz.
GF Central: The Knights have more proven scoring than any team in the region. Grant Johnson (32 goals-43 assists) is the leading returning scorer in the region. Boe Bjorge, Collin Caulfield, Zack Murphy, Judd Caulfield and Cam Olstad all are in the top 10. Collin Caulfield and goalie Kaleb Johnson lead the defense.
GF Red River: At 27-0, the Roughriders became only the second team in the state's history of the sport to have an undefeated season. That was a senior-heavy lineup. Braden Costello (27-25) and Mason Salquist (23-23) are a strong 1-2 scoring punch, with Luke LaMoine joining them on the first line. Reed Turner, Riley Thingvold and Jake Arel are expected to form a solid second line.
Top returners
Scoring
Goals-assists--points
Grant Johnson, GFC, 32-43--75
Luke Sandy, FSS, 26-27--53
Braden Costello, RR, 27-25--52
Mason Salquist, RR, 23-23--46
Boe Bjorge, GFC, 16-19--35
Collin Caulfield, GFC, 3-28--31
Zack Murphy, GFC 11-20--31
Judd Caulfield, GFC 13-14--27
Cam Olstad, GFC, 11-16--27
Brody Sherod, WF, 17-10--27
Hunter Lucas, FD, 13-12--25
Matthew Boren, DL, 8-16--24
Nate Eslinger, FD, 13-10--23
Jay Buchholz, FD, 7-15--22
Ryan Reule, DL, 10-11--21
Austin Schoenberg, WF, 4-14--18
Wyatt Wardner, G/PR, 7-9--16
Tyrese Murph, GFC, 6-10--16
Brady Johnson, DL, 7-8--15
Brandt Kolpack, FN, 7-7--14
Goalies
(Goals-against avg., save %)
Jacob Mehlhoff, RR, 2.28, .848
Kaleb Johnson, GFC, 2.62, .894
Wyatt Ness, DL, 3.11, .906
Benjamin Bryant, FS/S, 5.37, .873
Ryley Pladson, FN, 5.52, .858
