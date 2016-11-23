GF boys hockey at a glance

Top returners: Sr. F Grant Johnson (32 goals-43 assists), sr. F Boe Bjorge (16-19), sr. D Collin Caulfield (3-28), jr. F Zack Murphy (11-20), soph. F Judd Caulfield (13-14), sr. F Cam Olstad (11-16), sr. F Tyrese Murph (6-10), sr. F Seth Towers (4-7), sr. D Noah Cieklinski (1-8), sr. D Brock Reller (3-4), sr. D/F Tate Steffan (3-5), soph. G Kaleb Johnson (2.62 GAA, .894 save %).

Potential new impact players: Soph. D Brandon Holt, soph. F Cole Hanson, soph. F Lucas Kanta, jr. G Nick Bucklin.

Knights coach Paranica says: "We have a lot of experience, 12 players in our lineup who contributed last year. We should be able to score goals. We have good depth at the forward positions. With Caleb and Nick, we'll be good in goal. We have some good defensemen, but we don't have proven depth.''

Noteworthy: The Knights have six of the top returning scorers in the East Region, with Grant Johnson atop the list. . . . Nick Lund, an all-state forward as a junior last season, isn't eligible to play this season because of NDHSAA transfer rules.

GF Red River

Coach: Bill Chase.

2015-16 record: 27-0, East Region and state champion.

Key graduation losses: Brock Montgomery, Max Miller, Jacob Knecht, Tony Haley, Keenen Berning, Nick Manske, Dylan Spicer, Mitchell Soderberg, Casey Schumacher.

Top returners: Jr. F Braden Costello (27 goals-25 assists), jr. F Mason Salquist (23-23), sr. D Jack Tannahill (1-9), sr. F Luke LaMoine (4-5), sr. D Kaden Landa (2-5), sr. G Jacob Mehlhoff (2.28 GAA, .848 save %).

Potential new impact players: Sr. F Reed Turner, sr. F Riley Thingvold, soph. F Tyler Savage, jr. D Max Johnson, sr. F Jake Arel (0-6), jr. D Landon Haagenson, jr. G Adam Van Raden.

Roughriders coach Chase says: "We graduated a lot of people, a lot of people who did a lot of scoring for us. We have guys coming up from a good JV team, but they're inexperienced at the varsity level. We'll have a strong first line with Costello, Salquist and LaMoine. Those guys are strong, fast and hockey smart. And our second line of Arel, Turner and Thingvold could be pretty good. I think our strength will be our offense.''

Noteworthy: Last season, Red River became only the second team to have an undefeated season in the history of the sport in North Dakota. . . . Costello and Salquist are the highest 1-2 scoring combination returning in the East Region.

Compiled by Greg DeVillers