N.D. GIRLS HOCKEY PREVIEW

Defensemen

Grand Forks: Gabbie Nuelle; Fargo North/South: Hannah Dorsey; West Fargo: Maleah Stromme; Fargo Davies: Ellea Bachmeier*; Bismarck: Katie German, Delaney Wolf; Mandan: Paige Lillis*; Dickinson: Paige Schweitzer; Minot: Alissa Ewan*

Goalies

West Fargo: Brooklyn Myrvik; Fargo North/South: Hannah Sivertson*; Bismarck: Jordan Picard*; Williston: Neige Delaunay

* Senior in 2015-16

Tournament time

N.D. state tournament

Championship: Bismarck 4, West Fargo 1

Third: Fargo North-South 5, Grand Forks 1

Fifth: Fargo Davies 6, Mandan 0

A look ahead to 2016-17

Four teams to watch

Bismarck: It starts with Britta Curl, who returns after leading the state in scoring (45 goals-32 assists) last season. Rose Gasper (16-17) and Kaitlyn Page (19-14) are also two of the top 10 scorers returning in the state. Goalie Skylar Ackerman (2.26 goals-against average) and all-staters Katie German (8-19) and Delaney Wolf (7-18) anchor the defense.

Fargo North-South: Only four seniors were on last season's 15-10-1 team that finished third at the state tournament. Graysen Myers (32-16), Anna Erickson (17-26) and Rachel Johnson (16-11) pace a group that includes the top six scorers from last season. The defense builds around all-stater Hannah Dorsey (9-9).

Grand Forks: The KnightRiders entered last season with a deep, experienced group of forwards. It's the opposite this season, with a more experienced defensive corps led by all-stater Gabbie Nuelle and goalies Quinn Kuntz (.906 save percentage) and Teresa Mattson (.917 save percentage).

West Fargo: While the Packers didn't have a senior on last season's 20-5-1, state runner-up team, they are without high-scoring Janey Sandoval, who transferred. There's plenty of firepower left, starting with all-state forwards Gillian Sauter (12-32) and Courtney Walsh (17-22). The defense is led by all-state goalie Brooklyn Myrvik, who has the best goals-against (1.45) and save percentage (.928) among returning goalies in the state.

Top returners

Scoring

Goals-assists--points

Britta Curl, Bis, 45-32--77

Graysen Myers, FNS, 32-16--48

Gillian Sauter, WF, 12-32--44

Anna Erickson, FNS, 17-26--43

Courtney Walsh, WF, 17-22--39

Kylie Schafer, FD, 27-10--37

Bryanna Bergeron, Minot, 23-11--34

Rose Gasper, Bis, 16-17--33

Kaitlyn Page, Bis, 19-14--33

Maiah McCowan, Man, 13-19--32

MacKinzey MacIver, Minot, 20-12--32

Calli Forsberg, DL, 20-8--28

Ali Matter, FD, 13-15--28

Alysse Glasner, FD, 11-17--28

Katie German, Bis, 8-19--27

Rachel Johnson, FNS, 16-11--27

Delaney Wolf, Bis, 7-18--25

Annika Mogck, FD, 13-11--24

Dessa Flom, Minot, 15-9--24

Emily Anderson, FD, 7-15--22

Goalies

(Goals-against avg., save %)

Brooklyn Myrvik, WF, 1.45, .928

Teresa Mattson, GF, 2.10, .917

Skylar Ackerman, Bis, 2.26, .873

Sydney Peterson, FD, 2.27, .899

Quinn Kuntz, GF, 2.50, .906

Compiled by Greg DeVillers