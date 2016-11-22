Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    N.D. GIRLS HOCKEY PREVIEW

    By Greg DeVillers on Nov 22, 2016 at 11:12 p.m.
    Callie Forsberg

    A look back at 2015-16

    All state

    Forwards

    Grand Forks: Abby Schauer, Bailee Enlow*; Devils Lake: Calli Forsberg; West Fargo: Janey Sandoval, Gillian Sauter, Courtney Walsh; Fargo North/South: Graysen Myers, Anna Erickson; Fargo Davies: Kylie Schafer; Bismarck: Britta Curl, Alexis Neas*; Mandan: Mariah Marsh*; Minot: MacKinzey MacIver

    Defensemen

    Grand Forks: Gabbie Nuelle; Fargo North/South: Hannah Dorsey; West Fargo: Maleah Stromme; Fargo Davies: Ellea Bachmeier*; Bismarck: Katie German, Delaney Wolf; Mandan: Paige Lillis*; Dickinson: Paige Schweitzer; Minot: Alissa Ewan*

    Goalies

    West Fargo: Brooklyn Myrvik; Fargo North/South: Hannah Sivertson*; Bismarck: Jordan Picard*; Williston: Neige Delaunay

    * Senior in 2015-16

    Tournament time

    N.D. state tournament

    Championship: Bismarck 4, West Fargo 1

    Third: Fargo North-South 5, Grand Forks 1

    Fifth: Fargo Davies 6, Mandan 0

    A look ahead to 2016-17

    Four teams to watch

    Bismarck: It starts with Britta Curl, who returns after leading the state in scoring (45 goals-32 assists) last season. Rose Gasper (16-17) and Kaitlyn Page (19-14) are also two of the top 10 scorers returning in the state. Goalie Skylar Ackerman (2.26 goals-against average) and all-staters Katie German (8-19) and Delaney Wolf (7-18) anchor the defense.

    Fargo North-South: Only four seniors were on last season's 15-10-1 team that finished third at the state tournament. Graysen Myers (32-16), Anna Erickson (17-26) and Rachel Johnson (16-11) pace a group that includes the top six scorers from last season. The defense builds around all-stater Hannah Dorsey (9-9).

    Grand Forks: The KnightRiders entered last season with a deep, experienced group of forwards. It's the opposite this season, with a more experienced defensive corps led by all-stater Gabbie Nuelle and goalies Quinn Kuntz (.906 save percentage) and Teresa Mattson (.917 save percentage).

    West Fargo: While the Packers didn't have a senior on last season's 20-5-1, state runner-up team, they are without high-scoring Janey Sandoval, who transferred. There's plenty of firepower left, starting with all-state forwards Gillian Sauter (12-32) and Courtney Walsh (17-22). The defense is led by all-state goalie Brooklyn Myrvik, who has the best goals-against (1.45) and save percentage (.928) among returning goalies in the state.

    Top returners

    Scoring

    Goals-assists--points

    Britta Curl, Bis, 45-32--77

    Graysen Myers, FNS, 32-16--48

    Gillian Sauter, WF, 12-32--44

    Anna Erickson, FNS, 17-26--43

    Courtney Walsh, WF, 17-22--39

    Kylie Schafer, FD, 27-10--37

    Bryanna Bergeron, Minot, 23-11--34

    Rose Gasper, Bis, 16-17--33

    Kaitlyn Page, Bis, 19-14--33

    Maiah McCowan, Man, 13-19--32

    MacKinzey MacIver, Minot, 20-12--32

    Calli Forsberg, DL, 20-8--28

    Ali Matter, FD, 13-15--28

    Alysse Glasner, FD, 11-17--28

    Katie German, Bis, 8-19--27

    Rachel Johnson, FNS, 16-11--27

    Delaney Wolf, Bis, 7-18--25

    Annika Mogck, FD, 13-11--24

    Dessa Flom, Minot, 15-9--24

    Emily Anderson, FD, 7-15--22

    Goalies

    (Goals-against avg., save %)

    Brooklyn Myrvik, WF, 1.45, .928

    Teresa Mattson, GF, 2.10, .917

    Skylar Ackerman, Bis, 2.26, .873

    Sydney Peterson, FD, 2.27, .899

    Quinn Kuntz, GF, 2.50, .906

    Compiled by Greg DeVillers

    Explore related topics:sportsGFEGFhockey
    Advertisement
    randomness