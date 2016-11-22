N.D. GIRLS HOCKEY PREVIEW
A look back at 2015-16
All state
Forwards
Grand Forks: Abby Schauer, Bailee Enlow*; Devils Lake: Calli Forsberg; West Fargo: Janey Sandoval, Gillian Sauter, Courtney Walsh; Fargo North/South: Graysen Myers, Anna Erickson; Fargo Davies: Kylie Schafer; Bismarck: Britta Curl, Alexis Neas*; Mandan: Mariah Marsh*; Minot: MacKinzey MacIver
Defensemen
Grand Forks: Gabbie Nuelle; Fargo North/South: Hannah Dorsey; West Fargo: Maleah Stromme; Fargo Davies: Ellea Bachmeier*; Bismarck: Katie German, Delaney Wolf; Mandan: Paige Lillis*; Dickinson: Paige Schweitzer; Minot: Alissa Ewan*
Goalies
West Fargo: Brooklyn Myrvik; Fargo North/South: Hannah Sivertson*; Bismarck: Jordan Picard*; Williston: Neige Delaunay
* Senior in 2015-16
Tournament time
N.D. state tournament
Championship: Bismarck 4, West Fargo 1
Third: Fargo North-South 5, Grand Forks 1
Fifth: Fargo Davies 6, Mandan 0
A look ahead to 2016-17
Four teams to watch
Bismarck: It starts with Britta Curl, who returns after leading the state in scoring (45 goals-32 assists) last season. Rose Gasper (16-17) and Kaitlyn Page (19-14) are also two of the top 10 scorers returning in the state. Goalie Skylar Ackerman (2.26 goals-against average) and all-staters Katie German (8-19) and Delaney Wolf (7-18) anchor the defense.
Fargo North-South: Only four seniors were on last season's 15-10-1 team that finished third at the state tournament. Graysen Myers (32-16), Anna Erickson (17-26) and Rachel Johnson (16-11) pace a group that includes the top six scorers from last season. The defense builds around all-stater Hannah Dorsey (9-9).
Grand Forks: The KnightRiders entered last season with a deep, experienced group of forwards. It's the opposite this season, with a more experienced defensive corps led by all-stater Gabbie Nuelle and goalies Quinn Kuntz (.906 save percentage) and Teresa Mattson (.917 save percentage).
West Fargo: While the Packers didn't have a senior on last season's 20-5-1, state runner-up team, they are without high-scoring Janey Sandoval, who transferred. There's plenty of firepower left, starting with all-state forwards Gillian Sauter (12-32) and Courtney Walsh (17-22). The defense is led by all-state goalie Brooklyn Myrvik, who has the best goals-against (1.45) and save percentage (.928) among returning goalies in the state.
Top returners
Scoring
Goals-assists--points
Britta Curl, Bis, 45-32--77
Graysen Myers, FNS, 32-16--48
Gillian Sauter, WF, 12-32--44
Anna Erickson, FNS, 17-26--43
Courtney Walsh, WF, 17-22--39
Kylie Schafer, FD, 27-10--37
Bryanna Bergeron, Minot, 23-11--34
Rose Gasper, Bis, 16-17--33
Kaitlyn Page, Bis, 19-14--33
Maiah McCowan, Man, 13-19--32
MacKinzey MacIver, Minot, 20-12--32
Calli Forsberg, DL, 20-8--28
Ali Matter, FD, 13-15--28
Alysse Glasner, FD, 11-17--28
Katie German, Bis, 8-19--27
Rachel Johnson, FNS, 16-11--27
Delaney Wolf, Bis, 7-18--25
Annika Mogck, FD, 13-11--24
Dessa Flom, Minot, 15-9--24
Emily Anderson, FD, 7-15--22
Goalies
(Goals-against avg., save %)
Brooklyn Myrvik, WF, 1.45, .928
Teresa Mattson, GF, 2.10, .917
Skylar Ackerman, Bis, 2.26, .873
Sydney Peterson, FD, 2.27, .899
Quinn Kuntz, GF, 2.50, .906
Compiled by Greg DeVillers