Larimore lands four first-team all-state selections

Larimore has more first-team picks than any team in the state in running back Royce Verkuehlen, offensive lineman Levi Hofer, defensive lineman Caleb Hofer and linebacker Brody Wagner. With Elijah Holter and Monty Hendrickson on the second team, Larimore has more overall all-state picks than any team.

Here's a look at the area Class A all-state picks, as selected by the state's coaches. Positions aren't designated for second-team selections.

First team

Jacob Delvo, Langdon-Munich: The junior was the offensive leader of the Cardinals team that reached the state semifinals before being eliminated. Delvo was 163-of-278 passing for 2,754 yards and 29 touchdowns and rushed 95 times for 465 yards.

Anfernee Economy, Langdon-Munich: The junior was Delvo's favorite target, catching 71 passes for 1,141 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Caleb Hofer, Larimore: A two-way starting lineman, the senior was in on 46 tackles, including 11 for lost yardage, and led Larimore with eight sacks. When playing tight end, he caught 14 passes for 292 yards.

Levi Hofer, Larimore: The senior—and twin brother of Caleb—anchored the line in an offense that averaged 407.2 yards in total offense per game. On defense, he made 37 tackles, 16 for losses, and had 4.5 sacks. He also caught 11 passes for 203 yards.

Royce Verkuehlen, Larimore: The senior running back led the Polar Bears' ground game, rushing 147 times for 1,168 yards and 16 TDs. He caught eight passes for 221 yards (27.6 per-catch average) and three TDs. He was in on 57 tackles on defense.

Brody Wagner, Larimore: The senior paced the Polar Bears' defense with 74 tackles, with three tackles for loss and two interceptions. He also was a starting offensive lineman.

Jackson Hankey, Park River/Fordville-Lankin: The two-way standout was selected Class A senior player of the year. He's a first team all-state linebacker for the third straight season after registering 110 tackles (14 for loss), four interceptions and three sacks. On offense, he rushed for 1,465 yards and 17 TDs and was 89-of-191 passing for 1,309 yards and 11 TDs.

Second team

Chase Peebles, Langdon-Munich: The junior led the ground game for the Cardinals. He had 140 carries for 982 yards and seven TDs and also had 39 catches for 795 yards and four touchdowns.

Connor Tetrault, Langdon-Munich: The junior anchored the L-M defense from his middle linebacker position. He was in on 114 tackles (75 solos) with four sacks, forcing four fumbles and recovering three. On offense, Tetrault rushed for 515 yards and 11 TDs and had 32 catches for 526 yards and five scores.

Monty Hendrickson, Larimore: The senior was in on 55 tackles from his linebacker position, including nine for lost yardage, and had six sacks. On offense, Hendrickson carried 75 times for 408 yards and 10 TDs and had 11 catches for 110 yards.

Elijah Holter, Larimore: The senior was the Polar Bears' top receiver with 27 catches for 699 yards (25.9 per-catch average) and nine TDs. He also rushed for 394 yards and led the defense with four interceptions.

Adam Johnson, Park River/Fordville-Lankin: The senior was in on 32 tackles (four for loss) and was a member of the blocking unit in an Aggies offense that averaged 28.2 points and 394 yards per game.