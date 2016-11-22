Fargo Davies hold off Grand Forks in opener

The Eagles scored on their first two shots on net in the the first 3 minutes and 25 seconds and a rout appeared to be looming. Although Davies continued dominating puck possession, the Knightriders pulled even at 2-2 early in the third period on goals by Payton Kriewald and Katelin Petersen.

But Kylie Schafer responded with her second goal on a power play and Alexis Sampson cashed in on an empty net with 1:15 remaining in the third for a two-goal lead when the Knightriders pulled goalie Quinn Kuntz, who finished with 28 saves..

The Knightriders answered however on Petersen's second goal a minute later—on a penalty shot after an Eagles' player dislodged the goal from its borings. Grand Forks didn't get the puck past the red line in the remaining 15 seconds.

"We need to have more offensive zone time," GF coach Alex Hedlund said. "We need to have more than 18 shots on net.

"We have seven players who never have played high school hockey before, so it will take awhile for them to get used to it. We showed some spurts when they settled down some, but we need to put it together for all 51 minutes."

With 13 penalties—seven on Grand Forks—the rash of special teams' play led to disjointed stretches. Davies goalie Sydney Peterson had 15 saves, 13 fewer than Kuntz.

"We responded to the adversity and I was proud of our effort," Davies coach Josh Issertell said. "I liked our play five-on-five and we found ways to cash in. We don't practice 3-on-3, so it was different for us."