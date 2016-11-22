UND's defense keys win over Mayville State

It was UND's first win after opening the season with three losses—contests coming against two Power 5 teams and the favorite to win the Missouri Valley this season.

Mayville led 6-1 as UND missed its first nine shots from the field. The Hawks later went to a half-court pressure defense, one that ultimately produced 26 Mayville turnovers.

"We weren't playing well and we were missing shots," said UND's Fallyn Freije. "We just had to stay within ourselves; we had to stay together."

UND's pressure on the perimeter helped UND dominate the second quarter after the Hawks led 15-14 after the first 10 minutes.

"We've been working on that," added Freije, who scored 14 points. "With the height advantage we have and with the quick guards we have, hopefully that pressure defense can play into our hands."

Freije keyed a 12-2 UND run that decided things midway through the second quarter.

Lexi Klabo led UND with 16 points while Bailey Strand added 10.

More than anything, UND needed a win as it returns to play another Power 5 team Sunday when the Hawks play at Kansas.

"It's about our players embracing the process to get where we want to be," said UND coach Travis Brewster. "When things don't go your way, you have to have a lunch-pail mentality. It's about how we play and I was encouraged with how we played.

"We started out rocky and I wasn't happy about that but our second unit came in and changed the momentum of the game."

Mayville was led by Andi Gayner's 12 points. Naomi Torgerson added 11.

Neither team shot well, with UND shooting 34 percent to Mayville's 32 percent. The Hawks finished with a 45-33 rebounding advantage.

Eleven players played 11 or more minutes for the Hawks, who will return home for a Dec. 3 game against San Francisco.