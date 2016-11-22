Meet the NHL's newest team: Vegas Golden Knights

The long-awaited name of the city's first major league sports franchise was revealed during a public ceremony at the Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena.

The team's colors are steel grey, gold, red and black. The helmet in the team's logo includes a 'V' to represent Las Vegas. The secondary logos include swords that create the star from the "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign.

"The Vegas Golden Knights team name and logo embody this great city and the mission of our team," said one of the founding partners, Bill Foley.

Foley's family and the Maloof family make up the rest of the founding partnership. The NHL's 31st team is owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment, LLC.

Foley is the chairman of Black Knight Financial Services. His alma mater, the U.S. Military Academy, has sports teams called the Black Knights.

Foley said he went with "Vegas" instead of "Las Vegas" for the NHL team name because that is how most locals refer to the city, according to ESPN's Arash Markazi.