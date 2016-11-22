Greenway could miss Lions game if wife gives birth

"You're darn right, if she's having a baby," Greenway said. "We'll see how it goes."

Greenway said "there's a chance" his wife, Jennifer, will give birth while the Vikings, who leave Wednesday for the Thanksgiving game, are on the road. That wasn't an issue the first three times Jennifer gave birth.

"It's one thing to be playing on Thanksgiving, which is fun for most of the country except if you're involved in that game," Greenway said. "We're pretty used to not being around family on holidays just because of our professions, so I think you kind of get used to it.

"It doesn't make it easier with this case, with the baby so close to coming. A lot of anxiety. You don't know what's going to happen, and you don't want something bad to happen when you're gone or have any emergency."

Flipped out

Golden Tate won't be doing any more celebratory flips into the end zone.

The Detroit receiver caught a 28-yard pass in overtime to beat the Vikings 22-16 on Nov. 6 and showboated into the end zone with a somersault. Afterward, Lions coach Jim Caldwell implored him not to do it again.

"He's exactly right," Tate said Tuesday. "A lot of things could have happened on that play. ... It's definitely an opportunity to learn."

Tate caught 12 passes in that game for 79 yards. He will take on Minnesota again Thursday in Detroit.

On the winning play, Tate caught the ball at the 15 and broke attempted tackles by Harrison Smith and Xavier Rhodes. By choosing to jump at the goal line, he collided in midair with Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo.

"Great effort by Sendejo," Tate said. "If he knocks the ball loose and we get a touchback, we're singing a whole different song. That would have been devastating. ... Glad it didn't happen that way. ... I didn't realize that another safety was even in the area, so I wouldn't have jumped at all."

The Vikings this week have insisted they weren't offended by Tate's flip.

"I don't think it was disrespectful," said cornerback Captain Munnerlyn. "If you don't want him to do it, stop him from scoring."

Injuries

The Vikings could be low on defensive backs for Thursday's game at Detroit.

Safeties Harrison Smith (ankle) and Andrew Sendejo (illness) and cornerbacks Terence Newman (neck) and Marcus Sherels (rib/ankle) missed practice Tuesday.

Also out was wide receiver Stefon Diggs (knee), who has a combined 19 catches for 188 yards in two career games against the Lions.