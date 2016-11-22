Texas Rangers prospects to be charged with sexual assault

The incident took place in October at the Rangers' complex in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic. The video reportedly shows the group of players surrounding the victim, who was pinned down, and forcefully assaulting him.

Among those expected to be charged are the 19-year-old younger brother of Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor, who is also named Rougned, as well as 19-year-old catching prospect Yohel Pozo, according to the report.

The Rangers immediately reported the assault to Major League Baseball, which opened an investigation into the incident according to Fox Sports.

"The Texas Rangers became aware of an incident at our Academy in the Dominican Republic and we acted promptly to open an investigation," the team said in a statement released to Yahoo Sports and ESPN.

"We have reported the incident and are cooperating fully with Major League Baseball and the authorities in the Dominican Republic. With this being an ongoing investigation, we will have no further comment at this time."