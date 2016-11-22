They have bigger issues to motivate them in Thursday's rematch with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

"I don't think a somersault means anything to us at the end of the day," veteran defensive end Brian Robison said. "We're worried about wins and losses; we're not worried about somersaults."

At stake in this week's Thanksgiving Day meeting : first place in the NFC North. The meeting will come 18 days after Tate did a somersault into the end zone with the winning, overtime touchdown catch in Detroit's 22-16 victory.

After breaking tackle attempts by Harrison Smith and Xavier Rhodes, Tate could have walked into the end zone, and even Lions coach Jim Caldwell said he didn't like the decision to showboat. But Robison and cornerback Captain Munnerlyn said there are more important things to worry about this week.

"For us, it's about trying to win at Detroit and put ourselves in a great situation to finish this year," Robison said.

The Vikings snapped a four-game losing streak Sunday with a 30-24 victory over Arizona and are tied with Detroit for the NFC North lead at 6-4. A victory for the Lions would give them the tiebreaker and what would essentially be a two-game lead in the division.

Munnerlyn called the game "huge." Nose tackle Linval Joseph agreed.

"We have no room for error," Joseph said. "If we want to win the division, we have to win."

Rhodes returned an interception 100 yards for a second-quarter touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Cardinals, and Cordarrelle Patterson opened the second half with a 104-yard kickoff return for a score.

"Relief," Robison said. "Any time you go on a losing streak like that, you've got to get that monkey off your back, and for us to be able to do that, hopefully that's something that we can take with us and we can kind of start a roll again."

Robison had one of four sacks as the Vikings finally got their pass rush going again. They had 19 sacks in the first five games before getting just three during their losing streak. Now they set their sights on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Robison joked that he's "not going to eat before the game" so he can "start imagining Matthew Stafford or somebody has turkey legs."

The Vikings haven't played on Thanksgiving since they won at Dallas 27-15 in 2000. They haven't played in the traditional holiday game in Detroit since falling 44-38 in 1995. Overall, the Vikings are 5-1 on Thanksgiving Day, including wins at Detroit of 27-0 in 1969 and 23-0 in 1988.

"I'm excited; everybody will get to see me play," Munnerlyn said. "Hopefully, I can come away with a turkey leg (as a star of the game). I've got to go out there and try to have a 'Xavier Rhodes game' like he had (Sunday)."

Rhodes also had an interception against the Cardinals, quite a difference from Nov. 6 against the Lions, when he was called for pass interference in overtime, prolonging Detroit's winning drive.

The Lions forced overtime with a two-play, 35-yard drive that led to Matt Prater's tying 58-yard field goal on the last play of regulation — after the Vikings had taken a 16-13 lead on a 1-yard run by tight end Rhett Ellison with 23 seconds left.

"I'm sure they'll do a lot of the same stuff that they were successful with in that last two-minute situation and in overtime," Robison said. "So, we've got to be better at that. ... We've got to be better at tackling."

Minnesota's tackling problems were most glaring when Tate caught the ball at the Minnesota 15, shook off Rhodes and Smith, and flipped his way into the highlight shows.

"He made a play," Munnerlyn said. "If you don't want a guy to celebrate, stop him from scoring."